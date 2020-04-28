Dellin Betances red flag who could make or break his mandate from the Mets

Second in a series analyzing the New York Mets.

The Mets have most often missed in recent seasons by diving into the free agent paddock market.

For every Justin Wilson who materialized (at least to this point), there has been a disappointing Anthony Swarzak or Antonio Bastardo. And the first signs suggest that general manager Brodie Van Wagenen has sniffed by awarding a three-year contract worth $ 30 million to Jeurys Familia before last season.

Dellin Betances is the biggest name to get into the Mets enclosure via free agency since Francisco Rodriguez was signed before the 2009 season. Betances’ pedigree in New York, after growing up in Brooklyn and playing for Yankees made it attractive – with its clearly high advantage – but what exactly do the Mets get?

This question had not even been answered when spring training was suspended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 epidemic. At that time, Betances, who arrived on a $ 10.5 million one-year contract, had only appeared in two exhibition games, and his normally larger ball was seated in a range from 90 to 91 mph.

The concern comes from the fact that Betances is 32 years old and missed most of last season due to a right shoulder injury before tearing his left Achilles in his first game with the Yankees.

Betances said during spring training that the shoulder was not a problem, the focus being on strengthening his ankle and showing that he could move from the mound to align his position. It was worrying that Achilles ‘injury had occurred at Betances’ training foot, where he generates much of his power.

“I would be more concerned about the wear and tear on his arm,” said a major league talent assessor. “They mounted him hard with the Yankees, and that’s probably why they didn’t commit to him on a multi-year contract. If I’m the Mets, I’m more concerned about his shoulder than his Achilles.

“A [appearance] in 1 year and a half, he could have command problems because of this childbirth, long limbs. It comes off very easily. But if it can get back to what it was, then you have a really good deal for a year. “

If Betances returns to form, the Mets would have at least one higher setup option, leading to the closer Edwin Diaz. But the Mets could also consider Betances for the shutdown if Diaz’s troubles continue since last season when he was demoted. The Mets used Wilson and Seth Lugo in the closest role for most of the last two months of 2019. Familia also had a dark season and was relegated to pitching in low leverage situations.

Submit your questions Put here to receive an answer in a future mail

Betances had shoulder problems early in his career – when he joined the major leagues – which forced him to redo his delivery. We were worried at the time of the takeover of Betances. But over a five-year period, the 6’8-inch Betances was selected for four all-star games. He averaged 70 appearances per season during this period.

“There are a lot of miles to go on this and it’s a big body,” said the talent assessor. “But it could be totally fine. If they start this season, it’s going to be half a season and he can really do well and get one more contract or go from year to year, who knows what’s going to happen? “