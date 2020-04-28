CDC adds symptoms of coronavirus infection

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made six additions to its official COVID-19 symptom list this week to help doctors and patients better understand who might be sick with the new coronavirus.

The newly added symptoms include chills, repeated tremors with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or odor.

They join the list of COVID-19 symptoms identified by the American public health agency at the start of the epidemic: fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

If you have any of these symptoms – and especially if you have some of them – it’s a good idea to call your health care provider, said health experts.

You can also use the CDC Self-Checker tool to help you decide when to see a doctor.

Dr. John Swartzberg, infectious disease specialist at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health, said it was not surprising that the CDC would update its list of symptoms as more information about the virus became available. . “This is what they should do,” he said.

“This is a whole new disease and we are learning a lot,” added Swartzerg, “including its clinical manifestations.”

The new coronavirus that keeps us at home has only been circulating in the human population for four months.

As more and more people become infected, scientists have a better understanding of how it spreads, how it makes us sick, and how to best treat it.

On Monday, it infected more than 3 million people worldwide and left more than 210,000 dead, according to trackers at Johns Hopkins University.

A CDC spokesperson said the new symptoms of COVID-19 reflected changes in the case definition adopted by the Council of State and Territory Epidemiologists (CSTE).

The ESTC is made up of epidemiologists who work in health services across the country, and they make recommendations to the CDC on how to track and report illnesses.

Swartzenberg described them as “the eyes and ears of the CDC”.

“They see these things that are reported by clinicians and then pass this data on to the CDC,” he said.

On April 5, the executive committee of the ESTC approved a 10 page statement which defines best practices for monitoring and reporting COVID-19 cases. The statement lists the symptoms most commonly identified by the disease.

The CSTE report notes that not everyone infected with coronavirus has the same symptoms. Some people have no symptoms, while about 80% of those who fall ill with COVID-19 experience what doctors call “mild to moderate” symptoms – similar to the flu, but not severe enough to require hospitalization.

Fifteen percent of cases are severe enough to require additional oxygen and 5% are critical enough to require mechanical ventilation.

The CSTE report indicates that people with COVID-19 usually develop their first symptoms, including fever and mild breathing problems, about five days after infection.

Swartzberg said that these symptoms can last seven to 14 days, but that acute cases can last longer.

“It is a bell-shaped curve, with some people falling ill for just a few days and others with symptoms that last more than two weeks,” he said.

As health experts continue to learn more about the disease, it is likely that more symptoms will be added to the CDC list, said Janet Hamilton, executive director of the CSTE.

“It is so new and it is evolving quickly,” she said. “I couldn’t tell you when we plan to update it, but updating is our normal process in the face of emerging infections.”