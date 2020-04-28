British doctor dead for almost 50 years from coronavirus

Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Masson died on April 16, at the age of 78, after working at the NHS for 47 years.

He founded Milton Road Surgery in Grays, Essex, in 1985 and worked there until 2017, after which he worked as a replacement in Thurrock and Basildon.

His family described him as “an honest, kind and generous man who was deeply respected”.

They added that he was someone who “would have liked to practice medicine for many years to come”, and stated that he had last worked on March 12 and his career “had come to an end unexpected last month, when he unfortunately contracted Covid-19 “. .

They described him as “an excellent clinician whose desire to constantly improve his clinical skills and knowledge with passion and enthusiasm will remain with us to remind us to always try to be the best”.

The family added, “Dr. Masson was an honest, kind and generous man who was deeply respected by anyone who had the privilege of crossing paths with him. He was jovial, funny and kind, always wanting to make the most of any situation. “

He was well known locally and recognized as “a dedicated, determined and positive person who will always do his best to help in all endeavors,” they added.

The family thanked staff at University College London Hospital who “fought tirelessly” to try to save him.

Dr. Anil Kallil, GP colleague and President of the NHS Thurrock CCG, said: “We were very sad to hear of the death of Dr. Masson. He was a respected and valued general practitioner in Thurrock, with an important contribution over the past 30 years in the borough in caring for patients and providing support.

“Later, he provided general practitioner services in Thurrock and Basildon. We thank Dr Masson from the bottom of our hearts for his commitment and passion and our condolences to his family for their loss. “

Dr. Adegboyega Tayo, President of NHS Basildon and Brentwood CCG, said: “In the latter part of his career, Dr. Masson was a valued member of the Murree Medical Practice team and was able to support Basildon patients with his wisdom built on such a long and precious career in the NHS.

“He was highly respected and a valued member of the primary care community. He will be missed by all who knew him. “

Dr Masson completed his medical training in India and also worked as a doctor in East Africa.

He worked in different parts of the UK before settling in Essex in 1975.