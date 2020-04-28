Bill Laimbeer intensifies quarrel with “whining” bulls

Isiah Thomas thinks that if the Pistons could start again, they would have made a different decision and shook hands with the Bulls after the sweep of the 1991 Eastern Conference finals, as revisited for a sports-hungry country in the documentary series , “The last dance.”

Thomas’ teammate Bill Laimbeer disagreed, even adding fuel to the fire by calling Michael Jordan and the Bulls “whiny”.

“Why should I regret it now, today?” I don’t care what the media say about me. I never did, “Laimbeer, the face of the Pistons’ physical style, said ESPN on Monday. “If I did, I would be a basket business, especially at the time.

“I wanted to win basketball games and win championships and I did everything I could to make the most of my abilities and our team – and we did. At the end of the day, we are called world champions. “

The Pistons eliminated the Bulls three consecutive years from the playoffs, before the Bulls finally passed the famous “Bad Boys”. With 7.9 seconds to go and the Bulls up 21 points in Game 4 of a sweep, the Pistons left the ground without shaking hands or congratulating the Bulls. From then on, Jordan will hold a grudge against Thomas.

“They whined and cried for a year and a half about how bad we were for the game, but more importantly, they said we were bad people,” said Laimbeer. “We weren’t bad people. We were just basketball players who won, and it really struck me because they didn’t know who we were or what we were doing as individuals and our family life.

“But all that moan that they did, I didn’t want to shake their hand. They were just whiny people. They won the series. Give him credit: we got older, they passed us. But OK , continue. “