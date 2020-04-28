As Texas relaxes limits on coronaviruses, movie theaters remain closed

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Monday that movie theaters could open as soon as this weekend, as the state seeks to gradually ease restrictions designed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

But one of the main theater companies in the state, Alamo Drafthouse, sent a clear message to customers: “We will not be opening this weekend.”

The Austin-based chain, which operates about 40 locations in multiple states, said the company needs more time to create new procedures and retrain employees to keep themselves and customers safe. This means that the company will not open anytime soon, despite the governor’s permission for some companies to take over as long as they retain 25% capacity.

“Opening securely is a very complex project that involves countless new procedures and equipment, all of which require extensive training,” the company said in a statement provided by a spokesperson. “This is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly.

Founded by Tim and Karrie League in 1997, the company is known for going its own way. Alamo has been a pioneer in the theater to restaurant trend and serves its own craft beer.

But Alamo, which opened a store in downtown Los Angeles last year, is far from alone in resisting the urge to reopen quickly, despite permission from some governors, including Georgian Brian Kemp.

The world’s and the nation’s largest chain, Kan-based Leawood, AMC Theaters, said last week that it didn’t plan to open its 1,000 theaters before Hollywood studios started coming out again. big movies. Exhibitors hope it will start with Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on July 17, followed by Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24. AMC recently raised $ 500 million in new debt to help it resist the closings.

“While we plan to open our cinemas in the coming weeks for these new blockbusters, using creative programming from extremely popular films already released, we would be advised to do so only directly before major new film titles are released” said AMC. .

Cinemark Holdings, one of the country’s largest chains, based in Plano, Texas, recently told investors that it would likely not reopen until July 1, after rehiring its 17,500 redundant employees and training them in the protocols. health and safety.

That hasn’t changed on Monday. The theater industry’s return to normal “may take several months,” said a Cinemark spokesperson. The revival of the business will be “driven by staggered theater openings due to government limits, reduced hours of operation, persistent social distancing and increased consumer comfort with public gatherings.”

Meanwhile, Alamo Drafthouse has tried to maintain its customer relationship with moviegoers by offering “virtual cinema” screenings of its selections Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday in the form of rentals of certain films on its website.

“When we open our doors, we will provide the safest possible experience for both our staff and our customers, and we look forward to seeing you all again,” said Alamo Drafthouse.