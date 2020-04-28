Anti-coronavirus antibodies offer “a certain level of protection”: WHO

Coronavirus patients should have “some level of protection” after recovering from the disease – but it is unknown how long this immunity lasts, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical officer for COVID-19, said that a number of studies were underway on what the presence of antibodies meant in terms of immunity for recovered patients.

“We expect people infected with COVID-19 to develop a response that offers some level of protection,” Van Kerkhove told reporters. “What we don’t know is how strong this protection is, and if it shows in everyone who is infected and how long it lasts.”

“At the moment, we cannot say that a person who has antibodies is immune,” she added, citing a lack of research.

The agency warned on Saturday that there was no evidence that the recovered patients could not catch the virus again.

“Some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies … could be used as the basis for an” immunity passport “or a” safe certificate “,” said WHO.

“There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and who have antibodies are protected from a second infection.”