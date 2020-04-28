Anthony Fauci Praises SNP’s Impersonation by Brad Pitt

Dr. Anthony Fauci gave high marks to Brad Pitt for his portrait of the infectious disease expert in “Saturday Night Live At Home,” according to a report.

“I think he did very well. I’m a big fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s why when people ask me who I want to play, I mention Brad Pitt, “Fauci told Telemundo’s” Un Nuevo Dia “on Monday. Variety reported.

“He’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job, ”added the member of the White House coronavirus task force.

In the cold, the Oscar-winning actor donned a silver wig as he brooded over President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Following the much publicized comments from the president on injections of UV light and disinfectant, Brad-as-Fauci grimaced: “I know that I should not touch my face, but …”

After several predictable searches, Pitt, 56, took off his wig and praised American healthcare workers on the front line – and the “calm and clarity” of Dr. Fauci.

Fauci, 79, called Pitt, 56, “classy” for breaking the character and thanking the doctors and nurses.

“I think he showed that he really was a classy guy when in the end he took his hair off and thanked me and all the healthcare workers. So not only is he a very big actor, but he is actually a smart person, “he said.

When asked if any of Pitt’s remarks during the skit had actually crossed his mind, Fauci replied, “Everything he said on” SNL “is what’s going on.

“He was very successful in putting it all together,” he added.