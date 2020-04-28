Adam Gase takes full advantage of the NFL’s virtual Jets offseason

The 2020 Jets have taken the next step towards the season on Monday, starting their virtual off-season program.

In normal years, this would be the day when players return to Florham Park and the team begins its spring program. This year is not close to normal for anyone, including the Jets.

The team started on Monday with position meetings conducted virtually on Microsoft teams. Coach Adam Gase said the team would have two hours of meetings a day for four days a week. He said he plans to be heavily involved in the meetings.

“I’m going to be very active in this area, whether it’s to meet certain positions – the quarterbacks, all the offensive positions,” said Gase. “The best thing about this program is that I can participate in many different meetings. The video stuff we are able to do is pretty cool to see how we can share our screen and watch player movies and be able to map and talk about certain things. It’s a unique way of doing things, but I think it’s going to be very beneficial for us. “

The off-season program is voluntary. Gase said they would stagger meetings for players who are in different time zones. After two weeks of mainly position group meetings, Gase said that larger groups would start having meetings. Gase also wants to wait two weeks for the whole team to give the guys time to get used to the technology and fix all the bugs.

“When we go, [my message is] is going to be about how we can move forward with everything that is going on and the unknown in the future, how we can stay focused on what we are doing and find ways to improve ourselves throughout it process, “said Gase.

Gase said the players train alone and he feels pretty good that his players are doing what they are supposed to do to prepare physically.

Gase said everyone was ready to start.

“I feel like the players are eager to start something,” said Gase. “There is not a lot of contact with people outside of FaceTime. I think this is a good opportunity for the guys to really see each other at these Microsoft Teams meetings where we can see your teammates, interact, chat. I think the guys are thrilled to be a part of it. “