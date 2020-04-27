Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka talks about the art of capture and downtime activities

Yankees wide receiver Kyle Higashioka takes Post readers behind the scenes as he tries to prepare for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. As said to Ken Davidoff.

Greetings from Oregon. Let me start by expressing my sympathy for Anthony Causi, the Post photographer, who died of coronavirus on April 12.

While I didn’t know Anthony, my wife, Alyse, was actually sitting next to him on a return flight from Minnesota after we eliminated the Twins in last year’s playoffs. Alyse said that Anthony was really nice. When she saw that he had died, she was shocked. I saw CC Sabathia’s Instagram post on Anthony, and it helped me appreciate how much the guys loved and respected him. I’m sorry to hear this news, and I extend my best wishes to all of Anthony’s family, friends and colleagues.

I still remember being in West Palm Beach with the Yankees on March 12. I caught myself that day and spoke to the referee Angel Hernandez behind the plate. He said, “Oh yes, they’re about to close this thing.” And they did, that day. I know Angel later said to the press, “Goodbye in June.” He said the same thing during the match. I said, “I don’t know. It can’t take that long.” But now he could be right. In fact, at this point, I hope he is right.

I would say I am cautiously optimistic that we will have a baseball season. I think everyone is on board trying to shoot for a season, trying to find a way to do it, but there are certainly a lot of hurdles. I can’t deny it’s going to be difficult to succeed, but I think overall we would be very happy to play a season in any capacity, maybe just try to give everyone a chance to heal thanks to baseball. Baseball was kind of there all the time. However, I fear that we may not be able to have a chance to play in New York this year due to the severity of the damage caused by the virus.

The other day we had a Zoom call with the players, Aaron Boone and the coaches. It was good to see everyone and catch up. It was quite funny to see a lot of guys with a beard.

As for my activities when I am not working, I have mixed them up. I recently purchased “Total War: Shogun 2”, a turn-based strategy game. You fight battles in real time. It’s so immersive. You must face diplomacy, keep your people happy, and at the same time, you must succeed in your mission, which in this case is to conquer feudal Japan.

Speaking of Japan, I spoke publicly a few years ago of my desire to learn more Japanese because I am a fourth generation Japanese American from my father’s side. I didn’t work on it much during this downtime. It’s hard to do when you have no one to train with. In the spring, Shingo Horie, the interpreter of Masahiro Tanaka, gave me Japanese lessons. But once the season starts, it’s a completely different beast. I don’t have as much free time as you might think.

I show up at 12:30 p.m. at the stadium for a night game and I always do something. The level of preparation in the big leagues is so intense that in season, as a receiver – especially one who does not have much experience in the major leagues – you do not have free time, even when you show up six and half an hour before the match.

In addition to my own physical preparation for workouts and exercises, I’m working on videos and heat maps to find out how to get everyone started for the first time. When you catch someone, you can check your research against what is actually going on in a match. And then your preparation changes, because unless you see that the hitters have changed something significantly, you know how to address these guys.

Next time, I will tell you how I became a receiver. It’s a funny story. And I hope that next time, we will have even more optimism to have a baseball season this year.