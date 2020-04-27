Who is # 1 in all NFL draft picks: USC or Notre Dame?

The bitter rivalry between the USC and Notre Dame apparently extends to discussions over the NFL draft choices.

With two selections in last week’s draft, the Trojans still claim to hold the all-time record with 511. But Notre Dame, who had six choices, also claims the record. He noted on his website on Saturday that no other program has more options.

DraftHistory.com, one of the few sites to list the choices of all time, has USC and Notre Dame both at 511.

Whichever program has the most, rivals trump the rest of college football in this regard. Ohio State is the only other program to exceed 400 choices. Louisiana State, which tied the record for a seven-round draft with 14 picks in this draft, is trailing the leaders by more than 150 picks.

Most selections of all time

1. USC – 511

2. Notre Dame – 511

3. Ohio State – 463

4. Oklahoma – 397

5. Michigan – 379

6. Alabama – 374

7. Nebraska – 361

7. Penn State – 361

9. Florida – 356

10. State of Louisiana – 352

Source: DraftHistory.com

***

A new project, another year of domination for the Southeast Conference.

With 63 selections, the SEC more than doubled the total of all other conferences outside the Big Ten and Pac-12. Last year, the SEC set a conference record with 64 choices.

2020 project by conference

1. Southeast – 63

2. Big Ten – 48

3. Pac-12 – 32

4. Atlantic Coast – 27

5. Big 12 – 21

6. American Athletic – 17

7. Mountain West – 10

8. USA conference – 10

9. Independent – 9

10. Sun belt – 7

With three other Ohio State players heard on Friday, the Buckeyes have become the leaders of the all-time first round caps. In the last five projects, Ohio State has had 15 first-round picks. USC had three.

Most first round selections

1. Ohio State – 84

2. USC – 82

3. Notre Dame – 69

4. Alabama – 68

5. Miami – 65

6. Florida – 54

7. Oklahoma – 49

8. Michigan – 47

8. State of Louisiana – 47

10. Tennessee – 46

Source: L.A. Times

***

With Joe Burrow’s # 1 overall selection, LSU only became the second program to have two top picks since 2000. The other, Oklahoma, was responsible for # 1 overall during from each of the previous two years. But LSU is going to need two more top picks to match Oklahoma, USC and Notre Dame, who share the distinction of having the highest number of picks of all time.

Most global selections # 1

5

USC: Ron Yary (1968); O.J. Simpson (1969); Ricky Bell (1977); Keyshawn Johnson (1996); Carson Palmer (2003).

Our Lady: Angelo Bertelli (1944); Frank Dancewicz (1946); Leon Hart (1950); Paul Hornung (1957); Walt Patulski (1972).

Oklahoma: LeRoy Selmon (1976); Billy Sims (1980); Sam Bradford (2010); Baker Mayfield (2018); Kyler Murray (2019).

4

Auburn: Tucker Frederickson (1965); Bo Jackson (1986); Aundray Bruce (1988); Cam Newton (2011).

Georgia: Frank Sinkwich (1943); Charley Trippi (1945); Harry Babcock (1953); Matthew Stafford (2009).

Stanford: Bobby Garrett (1954); Jim Plunkett (1971); John Elway (1983); Andrew Luck (2012).

3

State of Ohio: Tom Cousineau (1979); Dan Wilkinson (1994); Orlando Pace (1997).

Texas: Tommy Nobis (1966); Earl Campbell (1978); Kenneth Sims (1982).

LSU: Billy Cannon (1960); JaMarcus Russell (2007); Joe Burrow (2020).

Source: NCAA.com