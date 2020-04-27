US to cap each bank on coronavirus program

WASHINGTON – The US government will cap the amount each bank can lend under the emergency loan program designed to keep workers on the payroll during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a memo released by Reuters a few hours before reopening the loan program.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) will impose a maximum dollar amount for individual lenders at 10% of the funding authority of the paycheck protection program and will track the claims filed, according to the memorandum. The measures are “prudent and reasonable” because of the unprecedented demand for loans, he said.

US banks were gearing up for another wild race this weekend to recover $ 310 billion in aid to small business, which is expected to be released by the government on Monday. The SBA was scheduled to reopen the lending program on Monday at 10:30 a.m. (ET), allowing lenders to resume processing stacks of pending applications from companies injured by the coronavirus shutdown.

An SBA spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Despite technical and administrative difficulties, the first 349 billion dollars of the program were exhausted in less than two weeks and lenders expect the second tranche of money to be recovered even faster by tens of thousands of applications waiting.

This has left thousands of small businesses that have been forced to close to contain the disease outbreak, without the funds to keep them afloat.

The SBA will take requests in one bulk submission with a minimum of 15,000 loans, the note said.