The star dish of `` Normal People '' on the new Hulu show based on the bestseller

Bestseller Buzzy “Normal peopleThe speech of the book world when it was published in 2018 is being adapted for the small screen.

The Hulu series of the same name, premiering on Wednesday, is a 12-episode drama that follows young Irish couple Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones, “War of the Worlds”) and Connell (newcomer Paul Mescal) through several years of their tumultuous relationship.

“There are few books or scripts I have read that I want to do more,” Mescal, 24, told The Post. “It’s an actor’s dream. The characters are people you understand and people you feel are human beings rather than invented to serve a story.

“They really feel like people in the world we live in – I haven’t met them yet.”

The book, which has won praise and social media posts from a wide range of celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Emily Ratajkowski, is so popular that author Sally Rooney’s event in 2019 at Brooklyn Books Are Magic had to be moved to a larger location (the first Unitarian Congregational Society) to accommodate the crowd. But while none of the stars of “Normal People” had read Rooney’s book before their first audition, they both did afterwards.

“I loved how weird Marianne was [in the script] and I thought it was really fun, “says Edgar-Jones, 21.” Then I read the book, and for me it was the most important thing. This is my favorite book. I literally read it in an hour – it was crazy! It touches on so many aspects of being a person, and you relate to Marianne and Connell in so many different ways. “

The story begins when the two are in high school in rural County Sligo, Ireland, where the working class Connell is popular and the wealthy Marianne is a thorny outcast. They hide their relationship from their classmates because Connell is not sure how it could impact his social status.

The plot later follows them to university, where their roles are reversed: Connell is out of his element at Trinity College Dublin, while Marianne has a lively social circle.

“A few moments looked very much like moments of ‘pinch’ because we were able to film at Trinity, which is such a beautiful place,” says Edgar-Jones. “I know it [author Sally Rooney] went there and therefore [director Lenny Abrahamson] … And it was really cool because we were filming near their old campus, which is fun. It was my first time here. “

For Mescal, a graduate of Trinity in 2017, filming has rediscovered its roots.

“It was truly a complete circle to get to work in the place you studied and represent the people you thought you could pass,” he says. “It was really nice. And also Trinity is a beautiful campus, and it’s actually quite difficult to be able to film there, so it was a real privilege. “

Mescal says he is ready to face the pressure that accompanies the transformation of such a popular book into a television series.

“I think when the characters are so well written, people will have strong opinions,” he said. “But ultimately, this pressure comes from a good place, because the audience for the book loves the characters so much and they want them to be portrayed in the right way.

“It’s about trying to harness this energy that the reader has in a positive way.”