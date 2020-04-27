The Rolling Stones top the rankings with “Living in a ghost town”

The legendary Rolling Stones got some satisfaction with a new song at the top of the charts, their first No. 1 hit on iTunes.

Thursday, the group released “Living in a ghost town“, With an accompanying video, and the song rose to the top of the iTunes charts, surpassing recent efforts by Drake, Travis Scott, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. It was the group’s first No. 1 hit in 40 years. .

Mick Jagger felt he thought the song “would resonate through the times we live in right now”.

The Stones hadn’t released a new tune since “Doom and Gloom” and “One More Shot” in 2012. Although perfect for COVID-19 times, “Living in a Ghost Town” was written last year.

“We cut this song over a year ago in Los Angeles for part of a new album, something underway,” guitarist Keith Richards told Deadline. “And then s – t hit the fan [and] Mick and I decided that this one really needed to go to work now and so you have it here. “