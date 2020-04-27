The last coronavirus patients are discharged from Wuhan hospital, where the pandemic began

Wuhan, the city at the center of the coronavirus epidemic in China, has no longer hospitalized COVID-19 patients after the leave of the past 12 Sunday, announced the Hubei Province Health Commission.

The remaining Hubei patients were all in Wuhan, the provincial capital, where the epidemic has taken its toll in China. The 3,869 people who died in the city represent more than 80% of the deaths reported in the country.

“This is a historic day,” said a report in a newspaper owned by the Wuhan government and published on the city’s website.

Hubei no longer has suspected cases in its hospitals, although 1,728 people who have had close contact with an infected person remain under medical observation, the provincial health commission reported on Monday.

Patients remain hospitalized elsewhere in China, including 67 in Shanghai and three in Beijing. Many cities have seen an influx of cases from overseas, prompting the government to sharply cut international flights and admissions.

With the crisis alleviating, a central government team that had overseen the response to Hubei since late January left on Monday, the New China news agency said.

Meanwhile, China is responding to calls from the United States and other countries to investigate its role in the pandemic, citing flaws in the US response to the epidemic and calling on Washington itself to admit its mistake.

“We hope that the United States will respond to the concerns of the people of the United States and the international community. Perhaps the World Health Organization could also be invited to participate in the investigation, “Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday.

President Trump said he is suspending payments to WHO, of which the United States is the largest funder, saying he has responded weakly to the pandemic and displayed pro-Chinese bias .

China, where the virus was first detected at the end of last year, has vehemently denied accusations by the United States and other countries that it has suppressed information about the epidemic, he said. allowing it to spread much more widely than it could and delaying responses from other countries.

Also on Monday, the New China News Agency published a comment accusing US Republican politicians of seeking to gain political points by attacking China during the pandemic.

“The steps taken by the US Conservatives to cover up their own failures by shifting blame and public attention will only hurt those who are still fighting the pandemic and will make the global fight much more difficult,” the agency said. .