South Korea once again downplays rumors of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

Seoul, South Korea – A senior South Korean official said his country remains convinced that there had been no “unusual development” in North Korea, suggesting that rumors of the possible poor health of leader Kim Jong Un were false. Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said behind closed doors in Seoul on Sunday that South Korea had “enough information to confidently say that there is no unusual development” in Korea. North rival, which would confirm speculation about the health of Kim Jong Un, according to his ministry.

The minister said he would not disclose the specific information that led to this conclusion, but stressed that it had been the subject of a complex analysis.

China’s foreign ministry said on Monday it had no information to offer about Kim, according to the Reuters news agency. The comment came from Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang in response to a question regarding reports that a Chinese delegation had been sent to North Korea. The delegation was supposed to include medical experts, but it was unclear whether they would care for Kim or help the North’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rumors about Kim’s health began to swirl after missing the commemoration of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, North Korean founder Kim Il Sung, on April 15. Kim Jong Un is the third generation of his family to rule North Korea, and he had not missed the event, one of the most important in the North, since his takeover after the death of his father Kim Jong It in late 2011.

Saturday, Kim missed celebrations of another important holiday in his country, Army Day.

The Unification Minister’s comments are a reiteration of South Korea’s previous statements that Kim Jong Un appeared to be handling state affairs normally and that no unusual activity was detected in North Korea. These comments did not dispel rumors about Kim, who were fueled by the silence of the state media in North Korea about the fate of their leader.

As the absolute leader of a country with a nuclear weapons program, Kim’s health has aroused great interest regionally and globally. If something should happen to Kim, some experts say it could lead to instability in North Korea.

The Presidential Office of South Korea said earlier that it had information that Kim was staying outside Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, and that there had been no preparation order for emergency issued by the Northern Army or the ruling Workers’ Party that would likely have been caught if Kim were really in serious condition.

On Monday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in reiterated his offer to lead inter-Korean cooperation projects such as a joint quarantine campaign against coronavirus. Moon also said he would strive for mutual prosperity “based on trust between President Kim and me and our firm determination to (achieve) peace”.

Monday is the second anniversary of Moon’s first summit with Kim in the Korean border village of Panmunjom.

Satellite photos released Saturday by 38 North, a website specializing in studies of North Korea, showed that a train likely owned by Kim had been parked at its complex on the east coast of the country since last week.

“The presence of the train does not prove the whereabouts of the North Korean leader or indicate anything about his health, but it gives weight to reports that Kim is staying in an elite area on the east coast of the country, “said 38 North.