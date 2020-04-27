South Korea insists Kim Jong Un is “alive and well”

South Korea believes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is “alive and well” despite rumors that he is seriously ill or dead, officials said on Sunday.

“Our position in government is firm,” said Moon Chung-in, the chief foreign policy adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, told CNN.

“Kim Jong Un is alive and well. He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13. No suspicious movement has so far been detected. “

The leader’s controversial neighbor’s claim adds to the confusion surrounding the North Korean strongman, who has been the subject of contradictory reports in recent days that he died, was in a vegetative state or – as the South Korea – is perfectly fine.

A report on Sunday said that Kim’s personal train had been parked in his Wonsan complex since at least April 21.

Rumors of the corpulent chief’s disappearance were fueled by his absence at a long-awaited celebration of North Korea’s 88th anniversary last week. New reports from Japan said Kim was dead, while other reports said China had dispatched doctors to help the gravely ill Asian leader.

According to CNN, the official word for Kim’s disappearance is likely to come from the North Korean state media – although news of the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, came at least four days after the death of the former dictator of a heart attack.

Kim took power after the death of her father.

Among possible successors is Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, who will become the first woman leader of the republic.

“It would be unprecedented and shocking if there were a great leader, but it would not be heresy,” North Korean expert at Tuft University Sung-Yoon Lee told CNN. “The need to keep power in the family trumps everything, including all the traditions of chauvinism and misogyny in North Korea.