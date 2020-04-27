“SNL” dies from coronavirus?

After some brief moments in the first canned episode “Saturday Night Live … At Home” forced by the coronavirus lockdown, the venerable NBC comedy franchise rallied to give it another virtual chance this weekend.

Brad Pitt brought a glowing star quality to the cold opening, which included the Oscar winner “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” wearing a silver wig to play the task force advisor on White House coronaviruses, Dr. Anthony Fauci, ruminating on President Donald Trump managing the COVID-19 crisis.

Following Trump’s high-profile comments on UV light and disinfectant injections, Brad-as-Fauci grinned: “I know I’m not supposed to touch my face, but …”

After a few more predictable searches, Pitt whipped his wig and praised the frontline health warriors of the United States – and the “calm and clarity” of Dr. Fauci – before declaring: “Live, a little, from all of America is Saturday night! “

Course the next Kenan Thompson “What’s new?” Segment with Charles Barkley and a dated Snapchat filter sketch fell flat after that, but it still seemed … welcome. Sloppy, yes, but necessary. And who can get enough of the underestimates Cecily Strong, Beck “Rare Steak” Bennett, Aidy Bryant and Ego Nwodim?

So what is it? Is “SNL” back to its dilapidated roots and not ready for prime time? Or is it engulfed by the obvious limitations of a on-the-fly format fueled by static visuals and glitchy sound?

It’s more complicated than that.

Social media mercenaries have spoken at length about the legendary late-night laughter: “This show has been rubbish since (insert here the reference of the 70s, 80s and 90s of your heyday)”, say the Twitterverse masses, on an annual loop.

According to your generation, “SNL” jumped the proverbial shark when John Belushi or Gilda Radner or Chris Farley or Phil Hartman died.

But we didn’t stop watching.

Two weeks ago, the first episode of the novelty “At Home” drew 6.7 million viewers, making it the second highest rated episode since the return of Eddie Murphy’s 1980s, back on stage of the 30 Rock scene, which attracted 10 million viewers in December 2019.

Saturday’s star cameos by Adam Sandler (with an undie on the head), Paul Rudd and Bad Bunny – not to mention a slow-burning Miley Cyrus cover of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” – seemed stacked to complete this game. Do they? Not really. Not even the song “hiney smoocheroo” by Pete Davidson (live, from her adorable mom’s house on Staten Island!) could do it.

But here’s the bottom line: people have been looking for an excuse to declare this 45-year-old comedic institution “dead” for decades. A global pandemic probably cannot do it.

The hope of magic – and the sweet relief of laughter – is stronger than the desire to be a cynical chair critic who creaks everywhere in a comic comfort zone. New York needs the potential of lightness to fight this scourge.

Beyond that, the world still seems to be hungry for this healing tradition – and it’s the one that only NYC can offer.