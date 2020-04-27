Reactions to ESPN’s Michael Jordan series “The Last Dance”

ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls Championship final in the 1997-98 season continued on Sunday with episodes 3 and 4.

The 10-part series, which features never-before-seen video footage of Jordan’s tenure with the Bulls in the midst of one of the greatest dynasties in sport history, continues for the next three Sundays.

Dennis Rodman spoke at the start of episode 3, setting the tone for the episode by saying he didn’t think the Bulls would have won their last three titles without him. “They really don’t do the things I do,” said Rodman, speaking of Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Episode 3 began with a look at Rodman’s early days with the Detroit Pistons in the late 1980s.

A prisoner in Dennis Rodman is a scary sight. 🐂🐂🐂 – Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 27, 2020

12 years old and I never kicked a kick like Dennis – Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 27, 2020

“You don’t put a saddle on a mustang.” Chuck Daly at Pistons ass’t Brendan Malone -DW – L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) April 27, 2020

With the rise of pistons and bulls at the Eastern Conference in the late 1980s, Chicago marked its ascent to the upper echelons of the NBA with its incredible playoff victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1989. “The Shot” – Jordan’s famous basket for the buzzer series – could have gone down differently if Ron Harper kept Jordan instead of Craig Ehlo. Harper, at least, seems to think so.

My boy Ron Harper hot as hell did not keep MJ on this last shot. – L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) April 27, 2020

Jordan, thinking back to the Bulls’ victory over the Cavaliers more than 30 years later, insisted that the playoff victory meant, “Whoever is not with us, whatever you … go to hell.

Jordan is by far one of the best S *** speakers in the history of sport💯 – Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 27, 2020

Damn Jordan missed a game by winning the free throw just to hit the game winner later in the series 🤣 #The last dance – CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 27, 2020

Someone else feels alive after hearing MJ say that haha. – Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) April 27, 2020

The Pistons and Bulls met in the final of the Eastern Conference. Detroit adopted the “Michael Jordan Rules” – basically to find a way to stop or shoot it, literally.

Rules of Jordan

– Push it to the elbow

– force him to leave

– Double in the post

– distract him with a deck of high stakes cards

-DW – L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) April 27, 2020

“How much do you want it? Are you ready to hurt yourself to score a basket” wow !!!!! – 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 27, 2020

Rodman joining the Bulls seemed almost from another world at first, but it quickly became apparent how vital he was in helping Chicago secure its second hat-trick.

20 boards 0 points !!! sensational – Malcolm Miller (@ MalcMili13) April 27, 2020

Rodman made this Bulls team invincible – Tristan Thompson (@ RealTristan13) April 27, 2020

While Rodman was instrumental in the success of the Bulls, coach Phil Jackson quickly learned that they were dealing with someone who was not a typical NBA player. This is why the Bulls allowed Rodman to take a mid-season vacation in Las Vegas.

Say what you want Dennis Rodman invented load management 😂😂😂😂😂 – Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 27, 2020

Dennis travels to Las Vegas during the season to drink and drink and drink and party and party and party. Lol – BT – L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) April 27, 2020

But Jordan had no problem getting him out of bed – with his girlfriend Carmen Electra watching – when his Las Vegas vacation lasted too long.

It is also a lesson for coaches. Get to KNOW your players so you can really understand them. If they know you care, they will do anything for you.#PhilRodman – 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 27, 2020

Each team in each sport has a player with the mentality of Dennis Rodman. They just don’t have his talent, his intangibles and Phil Jackson as a coach 🤣 #The last dance – CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 27, 2020

When the Bulls decided to hire Jackson to replace coach Doug Collins, Jordan was not happy. “I was not a fan of Phil Jackson when he entered. He came to take the ball from my hands. Doug wanted to put the ball in my hands. “

Doug Collins was not going to sniff lol! It’s a real! “Feelings” – Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 27, 2020

While Jordan eventually got used to Jackson’s coaching style, he didn’t overcome the Pistons by leaving the field before the deadline at the end of the 1991 Eastern Conference final. The Pistons sadly left the field with seconds remaining in the game, and Jordan does not buy Isiah Thomas’ explanation that the teams that left early were completely normal for the time.

“I know everything is b ——-,” said Jordan. “Whatever he says now, you know it was not his real actions then. He has time to think about it. Or the public reaction that somehow changed his outlook. You can show me whatever you want. There’s no way to convince me it wasn’t a —— “.

MJ was different in the 1991 playoffs – Tristan Thompson (@ RealTristan13) April 27, 2020

After the Bulls’ victory over the Lakers in the 1991 NBA Finals, Jordan’s teammates were a little surprised to see the raw emotion he showed.

His teammates wondered if he was a human haha. – 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 27, 2020