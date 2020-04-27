Q&A: Roger Goodell tackles withdrawal of NFL 2020 virtual draft

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke exclusively to Los Angeles Times writer Sam Farmer on Sunday, one day after the league concluded its first virtual project.

So how did you feel about the project?

It came out better than we thought. I told them a few weeks ago that I was not going to judge that on normal scores or numbers – attendance, of course, was not a factor. Everything is going to be on the point, can we demonstrate that we can work from home safely, productively, which goes to the operation of the project itself? And can we send the right tone and the right message. And finally, can we really do something to give back to our much-needed communities? I think these things we really hit.

What was important to do to make the teams comfortable with the format?

The most important thing is that everyone does the same. It’s not like a team is going to be in their facility, and another team has to sit down and go through all these other things. We put redundancy behind their communications. We have had no incidents where we have had to extend the clock or do anything unusual. In fact, it worked as well as during a normal draft. We had no problems on this front.

Did you learn something by doing the dress rehearsal?

Absolutely. The whole reason for the false plan was to solve the problems. We had a team with the wrong phone number in the model. But these are easy things to fix, and we did. And it also allows the teams and our team to become familiar with the technology.

When change happens, some people react very well to it and others don’t, because it usually requires more work, it requires some anxiety, it requires some risk. It was ambitious. It was an ambitious plan.

Overall, what have you learned?

We can do things that we don’t think we can do. The word I use is that we have to adapt. You have to pivot, and you have to work the problem to find solutions, and that’s what we did. When we saw a problem, we solved it. We have found a way to accomplish it.

It was different. We cannot embrace the prospect project. So what are we going to do to find something as close and which could even have additional benefits? The added benefit for us was that we could do it with more. I think I was on FaceTime with 70 or 75 players. We could not have done it in the past. We could have, but we would not have thought about it.

When you became a commissioner, you made the project a prime time event. Then you moved it from city to city. Were these changes unintended building blocks of what we saw this weekend?

Challenges stimulate innovation. When Radio City said we couldn’t have the draft until June, something I had been insisting for a while that was, how can we move this draft so that other fans can have the opportunity? There is a risk. You have to do it differently again. This still carries the risk of, can you do it and run it? But you also leave New York. You are leaving the world’s No. 1 market.

Success is something that prevents innovation because you are not trying because you have already achieved success.

Our point and our philosophy is that we can always continue to innovate and learn from it so that we can improve. We had to go on the road and look at what had happened to him. We took it in prime time, then we went out on the road, and now we’re doing something that has – there are clearly a lot of things from the last few days that we will want to incorporate in the future.

So building blocks?

You are building a franchise. It’s like building a house. You don’t start with a roof. And you cannot put the roof at the same time as the foundation. You have to say, “OK, so how do you make this thing last a long time and prove to be not only functional, but beautiful and punchy?” People will look at it, look back and say, “Wow, this is beautiful. It’s great.”

Production was pretty fluid, but what was going on behind the scenes?

Our computer scientists have done an excellent job. [Executive Vice President of Club Business & League Events] Peter O’Reilly has done a great job of keeping everyone focused. [Chief Information Officer] Michelle McKenna was great too.

We were trying to do it safely. We weren’t trying to cause more risk with the people who entered their homes. So when entering someone’s house, we had to know that we were doing it safely and that we were not putting people in danger. Whether the people entering the house were in danger or the people in the house were in danger.

The technical side itself, with the equipment to get the lines – AWS, their CEO [Andy Jassy] reached out and said, “I see you are doing this, we want to help.” Verizon [CEO Hans Vestberg] said: “We are partners and we want to help.” Microsoft. Bose, ESPN, we used them all. We needed their equipment, their lines, some software. We needed security. It was a great thing on these lines. The thing that worried me the most, apart from security, was the security of lines and information so that someone would not access someone’s blackboard or conversation. It was a huge problem for us.

What memories will you keep?

We had a cool thing yesterday. We called it the inner circle of the fan. Fifteen fans have been selected to appear on the screen. It was really cool because I could interact with them. You haven’t seen many because I did before the choice.

To access it, you had to submit something on video. One of them was a Baltimore doctor who wears his Ravens shirt. I did FaceTimed with him yesterday. Basically, he looks at FaceTime and says, “Yeah, I can’t speak right now, I’m in the middle of something.” He says, “Who is it?” I say it’s Roger Goodell, and he says, “What? “

The guy was almost in tears. What he submitted is how he uses the Ravens with his patients to talk and cheer up. What he does with COVID. He is on the front line. It’s powerful like hell. So we gave him two tickets to the Super Bowl. I thought the guy was going to cry. It was like the coolest moment.

When you see these stories behind these faces and bring them to life, it creates moments. One of them is powerful. Then you do it in 20 different places. People love to see it.

And to move forward? What do you get from this experience?

Our next task is really to open our facilities. We put protocols together. … there are challenges. There are unknown things that we need to understand. We have to call in experts and help us. But the goal here is X, let’s see how to get there.

The goal for us is to open our facilities. The challenge is that you have 50 states and 32 teams operating in just over half of these. How do we do this because you have different standards. So, for me, the goal is to go back and show the protocols and work with each of our states, obviously on the federal side as well, and say, “This is how we approach this.” And make sure we do it responsibly and safely. This is the key.

This is what we did with the project. Perhaps we have gained some credibility by writing the project as we did so that people would see that we can do these kinds of things. And this is external and internal, by the way. Part of it is convincing your own people that, yes, we can do it. We all know now that we can do these kinds of things.

The challenges will now be different. But these are the same, that is to say, working the problem. It’s also part of what I love about work. I’m pretty relentless.