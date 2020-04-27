Packers begin Aaron Rodgers damage control

Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst are hoping that some egos will temper the sting of the 2020 Packers NFL draft for Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

While Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the team was “Unyielding” About Jordan Love’s Utah Writing, the Packers head coach and general manager, insist that 36-year-old Rodgers is their boy – at least for now.

“Aaron is a pro, and he’s the head of our soccer team, and I’m planning this for a long time,” said LaFleur. said Saturday after the conclusion of the project. “I have so much respect for him not only as a player, but also as a person, and some of the things that nobody sees. So I can’t tell you how much I enjoy working with him. “

“We have one of the best to have them in place, and we are targeting championships as long as he is here, and we expect him to be there for a while,” Gutekunst said on Saturday.

Rapoport explained that the exchange and writing of the 21-year-old love with choice # 26 was a calculated decision, not a question of “opportunity”, as Gutekunst had suggested earlier.

“They were determined to get a quarterback. It wasn’t just like, “oh, love knocked them down” – no, “he said.” It was the Packers who just made sure that whatever happened, they got their guy . “

LaFleur added that the team plans to take things “week by week”, but hopes to let its former signalman play “until he decides he no longer wants to play”.

Everything is in place for a torchbearer similar to the one Rodgers was involved with Brett Favre in 2005.

“The reason why when we moved from Brett to Aaron was because of what Aaron had done his first three years here, and it has to happen with Jordan,” said Gutekunst. “Jordan has to learn, he has a lot to do. I’m not going to lie, we took him in the first round, if we didn’t like him very much, we wouldn’t have done it. But again, the importance of this position for our franchise is just something for me that cannot be overlooked. “

Rodgers was drafted in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played behind Favre for three seasons before removing him from the starting role in 2008, which ultimately led to a disorderly divorce between Favre and the Packers.

“The reason the organization as a whole trusts this is because they have seen it before. The same thing happened to Aaron Rodgers,” said Rapoport on Sunday.[Love is] clearly a quarter of development. The skills are there. Everyone unanimously liked the way he started football, loved athletics, loved the potential. He’s just not really going to be able to play for a year or two. This is why it is so perfect for Green Bay. “

Rodgers spent all 15 seasons in the NFL with the Packers. He’s under contract until 2023, but the team has potential for exit after the 2021 season. He has a dead cap of $ 51.15 million this year, which drops to $ 31.56 million in 2021, $ 17.2 million in 2022 and $ 2.85 million in 2023 according to Spotrac.

“Aaron is by far the best quarterback I have ever known,” said LaFleur. “He’s the one who drives us there. I know he’s going to be a great mentor and I’m excited to get back to work with all these guys. “