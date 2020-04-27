Organic farmers turn to home sales in a coronavirus

New York farmers who can no longer sell their products to Big Apple restaurants are turning to a new business model: canning products for the growing hordes of hobby cooks.

Zaid Kurdieh, an organic farmer from Norwich, New York, relied on sales from top chefs and restaurateurs like Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Thomas Keller and Danny Meyer for 60% of his income. But with Gotham’s food scene closed, Kurdieh has gone from packaging “hundreds of pounds” of food for restaurateurs to keeping boxes of 12 to 24 pounds for chefs at home.

It’s the same rocket he sells in Vongerichten and Keller – just in small packages.

“Boxes in New York are now our main business,” said Kurdieh. “It saved our necks. We cannot track the volume at this time. It is a good problem but a bad problem, ”he said. “I don’t even have time to know if we are breaking even. But at least the money comes in and I can pay my employees. “

Kurdieh, who has run Norwich Meadows Farm with his wife Haifa since 1998, has long sold six-pound boxes for $ 25 at Big Apple farmers’ markets like Union Square Greenmarket. But in front of COVID-19, he strongly launched a new delivery service, selling 12-pound boxes filled with seasonal items, which currently include kale, onions, carrots, green onions, leeks, l garlic, winter radishes, various green vegetables, radishes. , spinach and green onions. The box costs $ 50 and consumers can add a dozen organic eggs for $ 6.

For $ 100, home chefs get this – and a mix of apples, bread, cheese, yogurt, flour, milk, butter, maple syrup, pretzels, honey, potato chips by a local farmer – and Egyptian spices imported by some Kurdieh. workers.

“You don’t get all of these things, but it’s a well-rounded box that allows people to cook,” he said.

Friday, Kurdieh plans to launch a $ 26 “add-on” for all of its boxes for people who want soup, pesto, salad dressing and beet salad prepared by three former Gramercy Tavern chefs including plans have been made to launch their own restaurant. hold on.

Boxes are delivered by truck to people’s doors in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. Currently, he delivers 800 boxes per week to people who signed up on the Norwich Meadows Farm website and through the farm’s Instagram account. The demand was so great that he had to refuse the requests, he said.

“We have many more orders than we can handle, but we are increasing the capacity and hope to make 1,200 to 1,500 next week and 3,000 to 4,000 boxes per week by May. Finally, we hope that one month subscriptions become six and 12 months, so we have a constant flow of people instead of a box and we will never see them again. “

Kurdieh sees the home delivery business last beyond the crisis as quarantine has introduced so many people to cooking. “There seems to be a movement in this direction – that people, in fact, after saying everything and doing, stick to cooking at home,” he said, quoting a director general of the restaurant who told him “he has never cooked and now he is learning to cook and love it.”

To be sure, like many restaurant enthusiasts, he is concerned that the industry will not rebound when the economy reopens. “Many restaurants will not be able to survive. They are still paying rent and their teams are looking for work elsewhere. “

Kurdieh also provides organic produce for the boxes provided by longtime tastes of favorite Blue Hill food at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, NY.

Blue Hill chief Dan Barber and his brother David have also turned to canning to keep the region’s farms in business. The Barbers closed the doors of their restaurant in mid-March.

“Most farmers are in a pickle,” said David Barber. “They’re not set up to start a box program. So we started. The idea is to use it as a platform to figure out how to expand distribution and give farmers a sign that the market will come back, but I don’t know where farming will be in a year. “