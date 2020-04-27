NFL 2020 draft winners and losers: Buccaneers up, Texans down

The NFL Draft 2020 is fresh in the books, but it’s unclear when the new draft class will be able to put the pads on and start contributing to the field’s wins and losses.

In the meantime – knowing that the full evaluation of this year’s picks will only be made in a few years – here is a glimpse of the winner of the 2020 NFL draft and the losers of the three-day virtual event that dominated the sport .

Winners

Dallas Cowboys

So much for concerns that Jerry Jones could be a loose cannon on his own this year. It turns out that the owner of the Cowboys and GM did very well on his $ 250 million yacht, in part thanks to the Oklahoma CeeDee Lamb’s flagship receiver falling on his knees at number 17. It could not have been -be not the highest position in need, after they just signed Amari Cooper has a big contract, but they now have a dangerous weapons offense. In the second round, they landed Alabama’s cornerback, Trevon Diggs, whom some had planned to go in the first round.

The Cowboys also added late value. If Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz (fourth round) can stay healthy, he could perfectly replace former Badger Travis Frederick. In addition, with pick # 179, they drafted Utah pass defender Bradlee Anae, who ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked 89th.

Tom Brady / Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay would have won the offseason no matter who it drafted after going from Jameis Winston to Brady for quarterback and then landing Rob Gronkowski in a coup. But the Bucs continued with a solid project that had the theme of supporting their new 42-year-old quarterback with protection and more weapons, as three of their top four picks added to their attack.

First, they swapped places at # 13 to make sure they got the Iowa Tristan Wirfs, Brady’s new straight tackle which some had ranked as the best tackle in the repechage. In the third round, they chose ball carrier Vanderbilt Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who has had two consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons, to team up with starter Ronald Jones II. And in the fifth round, they called on the class of wide and deep receivers to catch Tyler Johnson of Minnesota.

And for starters, the only defensive player they’ve picked in their top four picks – Minnesota Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. – could turn out to be one of the draft flights.

Baltimore crows

There’s a reason the Ravens are the Ravens, and they walked away with another good-looking draft class full of players who seem to match their style. LSU linebacker Patrick Queen and Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison could immediately step into their starting defense and become the backbones. They also strengthened their defensive line with Texas A&M forward Justin Madubuike, a third-round pick.

Offensively, the choice of second round J.K. Dobbins, the stud farm that leaves Ohio State, will team up with veteran Mark Ingram in the rear field. In addition, they added a pair of wide receivers on which the evaluators were very present in Devin Duvernay in Texas and James Proche of SMU, just more potential weapons for Lamar Jackson.

Losers

Green Bay Packers / Aaron Rodgers

As much as Brady won, Rodgers lost. Beyond the first round swap to choose a potential successor to Utah Jordan Love’s quarterback – at a time when likes of Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Jr. were still available – the Packers have failed to point him to a receiver in what was supposed to be the deepest project at the station for years. They had a bruise while running in the second round of AJ Dillon to support Aaron Jones, then got tight end / side back Josiah Deguara in the third. The two could prove to be solid offensives in the future, but with Rodgers entering the season at 36, another catcher to go with Davante Adams would likely have been more immediate help.

Atlanta Falcons

Before the draft, there was talk of the Falcons trying to swap for one of the best two cornerbacks in the class. Instead, they stayed at # 16 and seemed to reach cornerback Clemson AJ Terrell, looking for the position of need instead of the best player available with a premium choice.

They improved with their next pick in the defensive end of Auburn Marlon Davidson, which slid towards them at # 47. But after taking center Matt Hennessy at # 78, their last three choices – the linebacker for Fresno State Mykal Walker at # 119, The safety of Cal Jaylinn Hawkins at # 134 and the Syrup bettor Sterling Hofrichter at # 228 – did not really inspire much confidence.

Houston Texans

The enduring image of their draft may be Bill O’Brien sitting at his computer and getting angry at someone on the phone before going out of view while his son was sitting there. He would have been angry with the Lions’ withdrawal from a pick # 90 swap, but it’s the same reaction that many Texan fans have had this offseason with O’Brien’s moves.

The Texans’ only choice in the first two rounds was the one they recovered for swapping one of the game’s best receivers, DeAndre Hopkins. They used it to take defensive forward TCU Ross Blacklock, a solid pickup. But they had no other choice until # 90 (because they used their second round to trade for Brandin Cooks after losing Hopkins) and only left with five draft picks, none of which appear to be of immediate help.