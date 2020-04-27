Louisiana State Willie Robertson targeted in drive-by shooting

“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson’s Louisiana estate was targeted in a car shootout on Friday – with a bullet that pierced a bedroom window, according to a report.

No one was injured in the shooting, where up to 10 shots were fired at Robertson’s home from an alleged van on a road outside of West Monroe property, according to to the Star Monroe-News.

“We were pretty shaken,” Robertson, who had just left for the store before 2:30 p.m. shooting, told USA Today Network on Sunday.

“It looks like they were just spraying bullets on my property. No one was outside at the time, but everyone was out about 5 minutes ago, “said Robertson.

The home that was hit is occupied by Robertson’s son, his wife, and the couple’s toddler.

Officers from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting, the report said. As of Sunday evening, no arrests had been made.

Witnesses reported that the truck, suspected of being a Ford F-250, was driven by a white man in his teens or early twenties, the report said. There were also passengers inside the vehicle, witnesses said.

Robertson said he believed the officials knew he was living on the property they shot.