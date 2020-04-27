Kim Jong Un misses ‘Army Day’ celebration in North Korea amid health concerns

New questions surround the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Saturday after his reported absence from “Army Day” celebrations. This is the second major holiday that the Supreme Guide has missed in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, a train probably owned by Kim has been parked in his complex on the east coast of the country since last week, satellite images showed, amid speculation about his health, which was caused, in part, by a long time out of the public eye.

This Wednesday, April 15, 2020, a satellite image provided by Airbus Defense & Space and annotated by 38 North, a website specializing in studies of North Korea, shows a glimpse of the Wonsan complex in Wonsan, North Korea. AP



Satellite photos published by 38 North, a website specializing in studies of North Korea, say nothing about Kim’s potential health problems, and echo information from the South Korean government that Kim is staying outside the capital, Pyongyang. Seoul also repeatedly said that there were no unusual signs that could indicate health problems for Kim.

This has steadily grown unconfirmed rumors and media reports of Kim’s health that have emerged since he missed a commemoration on April 108 of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, the founder of Korea. North, Kim Il Sung.

Kim Jong Un is the third generation of his family to govern North Korea, and he had not missed the event of April 15, one of the most important of the year for the North, since his accession to power after the death of his father Kim Jong Il in late 2011.

Kim’s health is of critical importance due to fears that the serious illness or death of a leader revered with a passion close to God by millions of North Koreans could cause instability in this impoverished and endowed country nuclear weapons.

Many experts in South Korea have downplayed speculation that Kim is seriously ill. They also said that North Korea would likely not face severe immediate turmoil even if Kim was incapacitated or died because someone else like her influential sister Kim Yo Jong would intervene quickly, although the the prospect of a long-term political future for the North is unclear. .

Kim Jong Un’s train has been parked at Leadership station serving its Wonsan complex since at least April 21, the 38 North website said on Saturday, citing analysis of recent satellite photos of the area. The website said that the approximately 250-meter (820-foot) long train was not present on April 15 but was present on April 21 and 23.

“The presence of the train does not prove the whereabouts of the North Korean leader or indicate anything about his health, but it gives weight to reports that Kim is staying in an elite area on the east coast of country, “he said.

The photos indicate that the train arrived before April 21 and was still present on April 23, when it appeared to be repositioned for departure. However, there was no indication when that departure could take place, said 38 North.

North Korea exercises extremely strict control over information regarding its leadership, which makes it virtually impossible for foreigners to know what is happening at these higher levels. Even the main spy agency in South Korea has mixed results on the confirmation of developments in North Korea. When Kim Jong Il died in December 2011, for example, few foreigners knew until he was reported by the state media of North Korea two days later.

US official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said the latest rumors about Kim’s health had not changed the US assessment of the information as “speculation”.

Danny Russel, former director of the National Security Council and assistant secretary of state for Asia who has dealt with North Korea in the past, has warned that rumors have abounded for years about Kim, his father, Kim Jong Il and her grandfather, Kim Il Sung, and most were found to be false.

“While serving in government, I received numerous reports of reports of alleged accidents, illnesses and assassination attempts against North Korean leaders – only to make them reappear in public,” he said. declared.

The Presidential Office of South Korea said last week that Kim appeared to be handling state affairs normally and that there had been no suspicious activity, such as an emergency preparedness order issued by the military of North or the ruling Workers’ Party. The South Korean government has since maintained its assessment that Kim’s health remains the same. Some South Korean media, citing unidentified government officials, have reported that Kim was staying in Wonsan.

North Korean state media remains silent on outside speculation about Kim’s health. The official Korean central news agency said on Saturday that Kim had received a welcome message from the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation on the occasion of the first anniversary of Kim’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin . The message wished Kim “good health and happiness,” said KCNA.

It is not the first time that Kim has disappeared from the public, and past absences in state media dispatches have also sparked speculation about his health. In 2014, state media did not report any public activity for Kim for about six weeks, before he reappeared with a cane. The South Korean spy agency later said it had an ankle cyst removed.

Alex Ward, a Vox editor covering international security and defense issues, told CBSN that in addition to Kim’s general poor health, which makes his absence in the public eye different this time, it is that he missed two high profile vacations.

“We did not see images of Kim at the army parade on Saturday and in particular during the ceremony for her grandfather on the 15th, a massive celebration for North Korea, this led to speculation” said Ward.