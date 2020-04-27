Jets sign Lamar Jackson and two other unretrieved cornerbacks

The Jets add Lamar Jackson to their team. No, not that one.

This is Lamar Jackson, a cornerback from Nebraska. He is one of three undrafted cornerbacks with which the Jets have agreed to be a free agent, a source said.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas picked cornerback Virginia Bryce Hall in the fifth round of the NFL draft and switched to cornerback Colts Quincy Wilson on Saturday, but the position remains a concern.

Douglas hit the spot hard when an undrafted free agency arrived with Jackson, Javelin Guidry of Utah and Shyheim Carter of Alabama.

Jackson was a three-year starter for the Cornhuskers. It was second All-Big 10 team last year. He is 6-2, 208 pounds and ran the 40 in 4.59 seconds. It’s a physical corner that had three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 12 broken passes last year.

Guidry ran a whopping 4.25 in the 40. He is a track sprinter who has dynamic speed. He mainly played in the Utes slot machine. At 5-9 and 191 pounds, it is not a big turn, but its speed compensates for what it lacks in size. He had 48 tackles, six broken passes and an interception last year.

Carter was a two-year starter in Alabama. He played safety in 2018 before moving to the nickel or star position for the defense of Alabama. He was 5-10, 194 and ran a time of 4.50 in the 40. He played at Shrine Bowl where Jets assistant Blake Williams was on the coaching staff. He had 43 tackles, seven interrupted passes, a fumble and an interception.

Cornerback is going to be a fascinating position to watch every time the Jets return to the field. The Jets cut their two cornerbacks from week 1 of last year – Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts. In free agency, they signed Pierre Desir and re-signed Arthur Maulet and the nickel corner Brian Poole. Desir wants to be a starting point with Poole locked in nickel. The other side looks like an open competition, however, with Hall, Wilson, Maulet, Bless Austin, Kyron Brown and Nate Hairston all vying for the starting point. Maybe one of these three undrafted free agents can crash the party.

The other undrafted free agents with whom the Jets have agreed, according to a source:

WR Lawrence Cager, Georgia

WR George Campbell, West Virginia

OT Jared Hilbers, Washington

DT Sterling Johnson, Coastal Carolina

DT Domenique Davis, UNC-Pembroke

LB Bryce Huff, Memphis