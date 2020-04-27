Is this a new prison sentence for a pastor who defies restrictions against coronaviruses?

They are the pastor and the protester – both sons born in Louisiana, both products of religious households, both fighters self-proclaimed for their constitutional rights.

And for weeks on end, they clashed in a Pentecostal church that defied restrictions against coronaviruses even though members were infected and one died.

One of the men was arrested and imprisoned. The other walked away. Both won the victory.

The dispute over constitutional rights and restrictions to protect public health is set to unfold across the country as more states ease the closings this month. With the pastor and the protester, the conflict progressed publicly in this suburb just outside the state capital, winning both passionate advocates and detractors.

Some passersby told the protester, Trey Bennett, that he was doing the Lord’s work. But he was also cursed by people like the man who slowed his truck down next to Bennett on Sunday and lowered the window.

Trey Bennett protests at Life Tabernacle Church. (Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times)

“Bless this church and this people of faith,” said the man, smiling. “May you burn in hell.”

Life Tabernacle Church was founded 60 years ago by the grandparents of the Reverend Tony Spell, who held more than a dozen church services, some attracting 1,800 worshipers, since Governor John Bel Edwards issued an order in March banning large crowds due to the virus.

Police charged this month with Spell, 42, this month for violating the governor’s order. They said they would issue summonses for subsequent service, each resulting in a potential fine of $ 500 and a 90-day prison sentence.

Spell refused to stop preaching.

Harold Orillion, 78, chief bailiff of Spell, an otherwise healthy army veteran who attended recent services, died on April 15 of what the local coroner described as COVID-19. Church lawyer Jeff Wittenbrink, 59, who also attended services, was hospitalized with COVID-19 but was recovering at home on Sunday.

Spell stated that he had spoken with the Orillion family and that they did not think he had died from COVID-19 and that he did not want his cause of death to be made public.

To close the sprawling church of seven shrines, Spell said, “would be an insult to the man who died; it would be an insult to all the heroes of the faith. “

Reverend Tony Spell has held more than a dozen services at Life Tabernacle Church, some attracting 1,800 worshipers, since the governor’s order in March barred crowds. (Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times)

Spell has repeatedly stated that he stands for freedom of religion. He considers his mission to be bringing low-income residents from four nearby parishes for fellowship and a hot meal, transporting them with a fleet of more than two dozen buses.

Just before Easter, Vice President Mike Pence argued that churches should not hold services with more than 10 people. Spell announced that he would continue to preach and asked members to donate their federal stimulus checks to the ministry.

For Bennett, it was a defining moment.

“It was time to do something,” he said.

Like Spell, Bennett, 39, grew up in a religious family (Baptist and Catholic) with his own business (antiques). He loved his suburb of Baton Rouge, “very busy with church” and graduated from nearby Louisiana State University with a bachelor’s degree in history and religious studies.

Unlike Spell, Bennett dresses casually and, despite his degree, considers himself an “anti-theist agnostic atheist”, a “secular humanist” and a “slightly liberal independent”, although he admitted that it is a relative description.

“I always come from the South; I like to shoot with guns, “he said.

Bennett had never protested before. But he had time. He has been disabled since a bus got into his car 17 years ago.

“People’s lives are more important than the right to assemble,” he said. “I don’t want to catch coronavirus, and I don’t want it to spread in my area. We already have higher rates of coronavirus in Baton Rouge.”

Bennett contacted the police and the mayor’s office: would he be breaking laws or obstructing public safety if he pickets on the road overlooking the church?

He drove for his first demonstration at Easter, his message written in black marker on a white board: “Coronavirus incubator”.

In the coming days, he added other signs, including: “Close this church” and “Danger: death can occur”.

Protesters outside Life Tabernacle Church. (Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times)

At first, Bennett couldn’t say if he was making a difference. Supporters honored their approval. Church members told him they were praying for him.

Bennett never met the pastor during his demonstrations. Spell accused him of berthing women on the way with “vulgarities”, a charge denies Bennett.

“He constantly wants to talk about violations of his constitutional rights when he is the one who is violating my constitutional rights,” said Bennett.

Everything changed on April 19.

Bennett was protesting as usual when he noticed one of the white church buses backing across the lawn towards him. The spell was behind the wheel.

“I assumed he was just running his bus until he kept backing up,” said Bennett. “Suddenly, there is a bus on my face.”

The bus stopped a few yards from Bennett, who uses a cane. The incident was captured on video by a neighbor’s security camera and turned over to the police.

The video shows a pastor driving a bus against a man protesting the pastor’s constant refusal to stay at home to limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The pastor was arrested on Tuesday.

Bennett said he could not see the rear view mirrors of the bus, which suggests that Spell did not see him, and he was glad the bus stopped in time.

Police charged the pastor with aggravated assault, which Bennett said was essential to his case.

“He had given the less powerful person a great platform to stop him,” said Bennett. “I had no ability to physically prevent him from going to his church. He gave me that ability and the police took care of the rest. “

Spell was briefly imprisoned until his wife arrived with a fundraiser that the church had taken to pay her $ 5,000 bail. He announced that he would hold his services two days later, Tuesday.

Bennett planned to stay at home, wary of spending time near church members who might be infected. He also worried about his safety. After the bus incident, he said, a truck swerved over him while he kept his job.

But, like Spell, Bennett refused to back down.

“I didn’t want to be intimidated by what I was trying to do,” he said, especially since the governors of Texas, Mississippi and other southern states are considering loosening the restrictions. in the event of a pandemic. “I am really afraid of this opening in the South. It will definitely make things worse here. “

When he got to church on Tuesday, Bennett noticed something new: more fellow protesters, people from diverse religious backgrounds, including a former member of Life Tabernacle.

After the service, Spell was told by the court that he had violated the conditions of his bail by preaching to a large group. In response, Spell sent a verse from the scriptures to the judge, 1 Peter 3:14, “If you are suffering for justice, you are happy and do not be afraid of their terror, and do not worry.”

Authorities placed Spell under house arrest on Saturday in his brick house next to the church. As a masked official equipped Spell with an electronic ankle monitor at his dining room table, supporters shouted “Preach it, Tony,” prayed, cried, filmed and uploaded images.

“This is an immoral, unethical, illegal, unscrupulous and immoral attempt to silence the voice of this preacher,” said the pastor.

Spell said by telephone that he planned to risk arrest and return to church on Sunday.

Bennett too.

On Sunday morning, Bennett arrived with a mask and gloves on to find a dozen church supporters on the stretch of road he frequented, carrying signs saying, “I’m with Pastor Spell.” One of them called Bennett “the servant of the devil”.

Bennett shook his head.

“They cannot keep their counter-protest under 10 people,” he said, referring to the governor’s order on social distancing.

Soon, three of his supporters arrived with masks and clean signs.

Spell stood at his door, clutching his Bible and saying goodbye to church members in anticipation of being arrested after worship on Sunday. (Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times)

Just before the start of the service, Spell stood at his door, saying goodbye to church members in anticipation of his arrest. He said he couldn’t understand how the police could go after him and not Bennett, whom he dismissed as a “spooky man”.

“America calls good bad and good bad,” said Spell. “I will have these cowardly judges prove that I have no right to preach.”

Spell and Bennett watched the church buses arrive in the parking lot and felt justified: Spell because he still had supporters, Bennett because their ranks had shrunk. Some of the buses were empty, noted Bennett, as several hundred people entered the sanctuary.

Spell, not wearing a mask, walked from his house to the church flanked by a dozen worshipers, most of them also without masks. He held his Bible high. He was not arrested and there was no obvious police presence.

After the morning service, Spell stayed inside the church and planned to preach again during the evening service, said attorney Joe Long. Bennett also planned to return, ready with signs and a mask, for the next service.