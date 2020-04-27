In the midst of coronaviruses, the California unemployment system is down

For Californians desperate to get unemployment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, last month was a perfect storm of failure for a state government with a long history of technological problems.

Many people looking for unemployment benefits in recent weeks have found that the telephone lines were blocked at the State Employment Development Department and that their calls were disconnected before they could speak to a service representative. direct from the agency, which processes unemployment insurance claims.

Others said their attempts to file claims on the state unemployment insurance online portal were met with error messages, frozen screens and other problems, showing that the systems Unfortunately, the state’s technology was not prepared for a disaster of this magnitude.

With millions of Californians kicked out of work by state home care orders, the services offered by ESD have collapsed due to a lack of sufficient technology to support them, a problem that plagues the agency for years but which is now brought in brutal relief from the current crisis.

“I know it sounds crazy because we are in California, we are the technological center of the world, but our system is built on several outdated systems, and because of this it is adamant – it is very difficult to change”, a said the California secretary of labor. Julie Su said Friday in a live Facebook chat.

State officials have tried to make improvements to the claims process, including extending call center hours and even suspending the requirement for applicants to certify eligibility for benefits, but despite the measures, many unemployed people say they still haven’t received the financial assistance they need.

The effort to resolve problems with the claims system is all the more urgent as the state will start accepting millions of jobless claims on Tuesday from people previously excluded from the process, including independent contractors. , concert workers and the self-employed.

Republican House Leader Marie Waldron d’Escondido credits Governor Gavin Newsom for trying to solve the problems in an unprecedented stream of new jobless claims, but said tech problems are a “theme recurrent “in the state government of California.

“This is unacceptable,” said Waldron of EDD’s problems with handling claims. “Our constituents need help and the lack of modernization of the state creates a barrier to accessing services for our most vulnerable.”

The governor’s order of March 19 requiring Californians to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus has resulted in the temporary closure of many businesses, leaving millions of people unemployed. In the days following the order, Californians complained that they could not communicate by telephone with the EDD, whose call center was open a few hours a day from 8 am to noon, five days a week.

Newsom initially ordered a change of 1,300 state employees to create a second EDD call center with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. While the new call center can answer general questions and help reset passwords, it does not have the capacity to process complaints or resolve problems with those that have been filed, officials said.

As a result, unemployed Californians continued to complain about the agency’s problems in processing their claims. Times’ calls to the new line every day last week confirmed that the problems were not resolved.

“We are currently receiving more calls than we can handle,” a recorded message said at the new call center on Friday. “At the end of the message, the phone will hang up.”

The message urges people to use UI Online instead, an Internet portal that allows people to file unemployment insurance claims in digital form.

But that too seemed to be a dead end for many who tried to log into the website and reported receiving an error message. On Wednesday and Thursday, a warning was issued to website visitors: “Some customers experience problems while using this service. We are working to restore it as soon as possible. Please come back later. “

The disclaimer was removed on Friday and replaced by a note warning that the online user interface would be “unavailable” from 6 p.m. Friday at noon Saturday for “service maintenance”.

Computer problems forced ESD to suspend a requirement that applicants must certify eligibility when applying and every two weeks thereafter. Su, the secretary of labor, said it had helped reduce the traffic that was causing problems with the system.

Newsom on Thursday again acknowledged the ongoing problems with the EDD call center, saying the state was working “ overtime ” to resolve the problems and noting that the agency had processed 3.2 million new requests unprecedented unemployment benefits received last month.

A request is deemed to be processed when a service is paid or refused, but EDD officials have refused to provide data on the number of requests that have been made and refused.

“None of us is naive about our responsibility as a state and as an administration to ensure that the call center is cleaned up and we are doing more to continue handling these claims”, Newsom said in his daily public briefing on the coronavirus. crisis.

Although many people say that they were unable to file a claim or that their claim was denied, the state made payments to about 76% of those who were able to submit a claim, said Maurice Emsellem, director of the Fair Chance program at National Employment Law. Project.

Los Angeles resident Jeff Williams said he filed for unemployment on April 1 after losing his ecommerce job, but did try to reach ESD by phone and email, he was unable to know when benefits would start to arrive.

“It’s terrible that you can’t get an answer even after the hours have increased,” at the call center, said Williams. “I have no more money and I have little food. Something has to be done. “

Responding to lingering complaints, Newsom said on Friday that the state would step up efforts to improve the unemployment insurance process, announcing that a few hundred more public servants would be transferred to help manage the flood of calls to “respond to some of the anxiety associated with accessing a human being to answer the phone. ”

ESD also acknowledged in a public notice Thursday that it was aware of “the applicants’ persistent inability to access the online user interface”.

The California state employment agency is no stranger to claims handling issues. He has a history of computer and other technical problems dating back almost 20 years.

In 2003, ESD proposed two projects to modernize access to its unemployment insurance services at a total cost of $ 96 million, according to a 2010 report from the Independent Office of Legislative Analysts. The work, which included upgrades to EDD’s call centers and call routing system, and automation of the customer complaints process, experienced delays that delayed its completion schedule 2008 initial of at least four years as costs increased.

“Total costs have gone from $ 96 million to $ 159 million,” analysts said.

Before this work could be completed, the archaic EDD computer system caused delays of a month or more in unemployment checks to approximately 117,000 Californians in 2009, reported The Times.

In 2013, up to 300,000 unemployment checks were delayed when the computer system upgraded at the time malfunctioned over Labor Day weekend.

In May, the agency made the decision to close its call centers from noon to 5 p.m. because of deep cuts in federal funding.

Now, limited hours have fueled claims chaos during the pandemic, which has been compounded by EDD issues at its other points of service.

Barbara Gessler, 66, who worked part-time at the St. Francis Mission gift shop in San Francisco, said she was able to access the EDD online claims portal early in the process, but that she was unable to complete her request because the system repeatedly gave her an error message. Then, when she called the unemployment office for help, she could not reach a live services representative.

As a result, Gessler ended up posting a paper request on April 17 and has yet to hear if it has been approved.

“There is no way workers can support themselves when government services fail like this,” said Gessler of her experience with ESD, which she described as “incredibly frustrating, long and discouraging. “

Others who created online accounts were repeatedly blocked last week while trying to check the status of their benefits.

“An error has occurred”, read a message to users of the benefits portal. “Please try again later.”

In addition, those hoping to apply for an EDD program called Work Sharing, which aims to help companies keep their employees on their payroll by offering them unemployment benefits for reduced hours, was shocked to find that ‘They couldn’t do it online – paper requests have to be filled out and sent, which adds to delays in approval.

Martin Haley, who was put on leave by a company that offers courses in energy healing techniques, wanted to use work sharing, but could not be approved after discovering that the applications could not be filed in line.

“This program relies exclusively on postal requests, mailed responses and physical claim forms that employers are expected to physically deliver to their employees,” said Haley. “It can’t be the only option at a time like this.”

Despite obstacles, the state has so far this year approved work-sharing requests for 768 employers and 9,766 employees, said Loree Levy, spokesperson for EDD.

“The Work-Sharing program has traditionally required the processing of paper applications and certifications for continuous benefit payments due to the different ways that ESD must coordinate with employers and their employees in relation to the unemployment insurance program. ordinary, “said Levy.

The state has started work on updating the process before the pandemic and hopes to offer automation features to help people apply in the first week of May, she added.

Haley offered another description of Work Sharing: “It’s a program in place since 1978 that still uses the methods of 1978”.