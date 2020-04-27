In the middle of the coronavirus, Brad Pitt opens SNL as Dr Fauci

“Saturday Night Live” aired its second episode at home on Saturday evening, kicking off the remotely produced show with a cold opening starring Brad Pitt as Director Anthony Dr Fauci National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

In an interview with CNN earlier this month, Fauci jokingly asked Pitt to portray him on “SNL,” which returned to television with his first episode at home two weeks ago. Putting on a wig, glasses and a Brooklyn accent, Pitt like Fauci pointed out the misinformation that President Trump has spread about the coronavirus and offered his own clarifications.

In a clip, the president said there would be vaccines “relatively soon”. “Relatively soon, it’s an interesting phrase,” said Pitt. “Compared to the whole history of the Earth? Of course, the vaccine will arrive very quickly. But if you were to say to a friend, “I’ll be done soon,” then I’ll be there a year and a half later, well, your friend might be relatively pissed off. “

In another clip, the president said that “anyone who needs a test gets a test” and they are “beautiful”. Pitt replied, “I don’t know if I would describe the test as beautiful. Unless your idea of ​​beauty is to have a cotton swab tickle your brain. Besides, when he said that anyone could take a test, what he meant was almost nobody. “

At the end of the sketch, the actor took off his wig and took off his glasses to thank the real Fauci “for your calm and clarity in this troubling period”. He also thanked the medical workers and their families before launching the episode with “live, so to speak, from all over America, it’s Saturday night.”

Besides Pitt, there were a handful of other celebrity cameos, including Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider, who appeared in a musical segment with Pete Davidson; Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis and Charles Barkley who appeared in the recurring talk show “What Up With That?” via Zoom and musical guest Miley Cyrus, who performed a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here”.