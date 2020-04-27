Hot Property: OneRepublic’s Brent Kutzle lists Topanga’s retirement

Brent Kutzle is making things happen at Topanga. About a year after purchasing a four-acre mountain retreat in the picturesque community, bassist and cellist OneRepublic put the property up for sale for $ 2.195 million.

It is $ 95,000 more than it paid last May, according to real estate records.

Privacy is the story here, as the modern farmhouse enjoys 360-degree views at the end of a private road nestled among the mountains. “Four acres feel like hundreds with the surrounding parks and the privacy they offer,” said Kutzle.

The bright white exterior gives way to more of the interior, while wood accents and heated concrete floors break up the whitewashed common areas. On the main level, there is a living room, a dining area and a kitchen with central island, all bordered by sliding glass doors.

The second floor includes a bonus room, an office, an attic accessible by a spiral staircase and the master suite. One of the three bedrooms, it opens onto a spacious terrace with a panoramic view. A grassy lawn completes the property below.

Tony Mark and Russell Grether of Compass hold the list.

Originally from Fountain Valley, Kutzle recorded four albums with the pop rock group, including “Oh My My” in 2016. Their latest effort, “Human”, is expected to be released later this year.

His teammate, singer Ryan Tedder, sold his Midcentury-style house in Beverly Hills three years ago to model Cindy Crawford for $ 11.625 million, The Times previously reported.