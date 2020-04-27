Guillermo Garcia, victim of a shooting at El Paso Walmart, dies

A victim of the mass shooting on an El Paso Walmart last summer died from his injuries, a hospital official said Sunday, bringing the death toll to 23.

“After a fight of almost nine months, our hearts are heavy as we report that Guillermo” Memo “Garcia, our last patient still treated after the shooting of El Paso, has died,” said the CEO of Del Sol Medical. Center, David Shimp, said in a statement.

Garcia was in the Walmart parking lot for his daughter’s soccer team fundraiser with his wife Jessica Coca Garcia, when alleged gunman Patrick Crusius, 21, opened fire in an attack on Hispanics .

Garcia’s wife survived the shooting, suffering from leg injuries.

Crusius is in prison awaiting trial. He told police he targeted Mexicans when he entered the Texas retailer with an AK-47 assault rifle on August 3 and started shooting – with eight Mexican citizens among the dead.

He also published an online racist screech complaining of the “Hispanic invasion of Texas”, writing that he “was simply defending my country from the cultural and ethnic replacement caused by an invasion”.

Prosecutors have charged Crusius with murder and face the death penalty. Federal prosecutors have charged him with hate crimes.

