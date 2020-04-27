Giants sign three undrafted receivers after NFL 2020 draft

The Giants sailed through the entire NFL draft, three days and three nights, with pick # 4 in the entire draft – and, at 255, the very last choice – and did not bring anyone in charge of carrying or catch soccer.

Not a single wide receiver, turning back or tight.

That says a lot about general manager Dave Gettleman and new head coach Joe Judge about offensive players on their roster.

In a year with remarkable depth and talent at catcher, the Giants have not dived, although a case can be made by adding a player to their existing group was logical. Last season, Sterling Shepard had concussion issues and this is a concern for the future. Golden Tate, 31, is entering his 11th season in the NFL. Darius Slayton, a fifth-round pick from Auburn, was a revelation as a rookie, with 48 receptions for 740 yards. He led the team with eight touchdowns and a 15.4-yard average.

Exceeding the receivers in the project does not mean that the Giants will ignore the position. They took action on Saturday evening, accepting the terms with undrafted free agents, and three of them are recipients of accomplished college programs. Soon, Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack from Ohio State and Derrick Dillon from LSU. It’s unlikely, but maybe one of them could become the next Victor Cruz, forever the trademark of unpushed receivers capable of making it big. More realistic, finding a way on the list or the training team would be quite an accomplishment for one of the three undrafted receivers.

The fact that receivers are not written and do not sign independent agent contracts shows the talented nature of the Ohio State and LSU programs. Victor, Mark and Dillon were all four star rookies coming out of high school and yet they were never or rarely full time beginners in college.

Victor is a tall athlete (6 feet 4 inches), with long arms and quite skinny with a time of 4.6 in the 40 yard dash. He didn’t start his first three years and last season caught 35 passes for 573 yards and six touchdowns to bring his career total to 82 catches for 1,312 yards and 18 touchdowns. He makes his way into the end zone, averaging a touchdown every 4.6 receptions. He is considered a better athlete than he is an accomplished catcher.

Mack is more compact (6 feet 1 inch, 208) and ran a 4.59 40 yard dash. He is an excellent road runner, solid in and out of breaks, but sometimes has problems securing the ball. In 2019, he caught 27 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns. His career numbers are 79 receptions for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns.

Dillon is a 5 foot 11 inch speedster, timed at 4.29 in a 40 yard dash that he ran at Baton Rouge on a Pro Day of Fortune after the cancellation of the LSU event. He has played 48 games with the Tigers, making 11 starts and his career total is 51 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns. Last season, Dillon in 14 games (three starts) had 15 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns for the national champions.

There are jobs to be won at the receiver. This unwritten trio will compete with Corey Coleman, Da’Mari Scott, Reggie White Jr., Cody Core, Alex Bachman and David Sills, although Core’s value on special teams is the main reason he is part of ‘a list.

Here are other undrafted players who would have signed with the Giants:

QB Case Cookus, Northern Arizona

TE Kyle Markway, South Carolina

WR / TE Rysen John, Simon Fraser (British Columbia)

RB Javon Leake, Maryland

LB Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island

EDGE Dana Levine, Temple

EDGE Niko Lalos, Dartmouth

CB Malcolm Elmore, Central Methodist

DB Christian Angulo, Hampton