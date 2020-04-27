Giants plan to overcome major hole

There was this feeling of entering the 2020 NFL draft that after the Redskins took Chase Young with No. 2 overall pick, there was a big gap to find the second best pass defender.

The Giants embarked on this search, but found no one. Of the 10 players they selected, seven were on defense, including six of the seven they made in rounds 4 to 7. There was a safety guard, two half backs and four linebackers, and the only one with evidence of bags on his university resume is Carter Coughlin of Minnesota, taken at option # 218, which means expectations should be tempered.

In free agency, the only player who signed a notable job as a pass defender was Kyler Fackrell, a Packers linebacker who had 10.5 sacks in 2018 and only six in his other three NFL seasons.

So aid does not come exactly on the mountain. There will be no cavalry charges for sack artists arriving to save the day as new head coach Joe Judge assembles his first Giants squad.

In other words: if the Giants want to put pressure on the opposing quarter, they have to find something with what they have.

“This is one of those deals where, as I said before, people sometimes think that all the bags must come from one or two guys,” said general manager Dave Gettleman after the draft. “It’s a group effort. List building is a 12 month season. It’s 365 and it’s 24/7. At the end of the day, we feel good where we are, but we will continue to try to improve it.

“We are going to take a look at what we have and you know that part of this plan will be a program. I have a lot of confidence in [defensive coordinator] Pat Graham and Joe and the defensive guys. It will be fine. It will get better. No, we didn’t write what you would call a blue-goose hunter, but most of the time it’s a group effort. It is not a question of who receives the bags, but the number of bags and the number of presses. “

It seems like the Giants don’t have to worry about one or two guys getting the majority of the bags, given the proven lack of game-making ability to generate bags on the list. They had 36 sacks last season, ranking 22nd in the league, and group leader, linebacker Markus Golden with 10, remains unsigned and a free agent. Perhaps the Giants, with the project completed, will return to Golden, but there is no indication that they are headed in that direction. The judge and Graham want the most versatile players they can find in defense and Golden doesn’t seem like a good choice.

Submit questions about your favorite New York teams to receive an answer in a future letter

The Giants have used four of their last picks on linebackers, an indication of how they want to set up their defense.

“I think that says a lot more about how our defensive system works,” said the judge. “That we will be playing with a lot of linebackers throughout the game.”

The expectation is that Graham will use a 3-4 front as a base defense, but it will be multiple, with different looks from game to game and even quarter to quarter. Linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines, with 4.5 sacks each last season, are to emerge as outside runners.

Fackrell must show that his 2018 season was no accident. Maybe Dexter Lawrence can improve his pass-rush skills inside the line, freeing Leonard Williams to apply pressure, as Williams has shown during his career, he needs help to cash bags. Maybe Coughlin, with 20.5 bags in his college career, can add something.

“He’s a guy who gives us more speed on the edge,” said the judge. “He brings a little length with him. He plays with a high engine and a lot of aggressiveness. He was productive in the Minnesota scheme and with the way we are going to play guys at the limit in different packages, he is someone with great value. “

Anyone who displays any feat to join the quarterback has value for the Giants.