Giants owner John Mara satisfied with NFL draft and Gettleman plan

John Mara is pleased with the way Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge have led the 2020 NFL draft together and entered the offensive line, and can now see the blue sky above.

“I think we are on the right track,” said the Giants co-owner on Sunday evening. “But I’m sure our fans say,” I’ve heard you say it before. “So, until we start winning games, I understand there will be a doubt. But I feel good where we are right now.”

Mara was thrilled that Gettleman and Judge went wild on the offensive line with tackle # 1 Andrew Thomas, third-round tackle Matt Peart and fifth-round selection guard Shane Lemieux.

“These guys have to prove themselves as players, but that was the main goal of the draft,” said Mara. “This is something I’ve been beating on them for a while, we really had to fix this once and for all.

“In football, once you have the quarterback, it’s best to have an offensive line. This sets the tone for the rest of the team, and if you’re not blocking for the quarterback or the ball carrier, then you are very unlikely. “

Mara, who is confident of having this quarterback for Daniel Jones and the ball carrier for Saquon Barkley, was encouraged by the collaboration and teamwork between Gettleman and Judge.

“It was great, they had great communication,” said Mara. “There are a lot of discussions, a lot of meetings, and I am really satisfied with the way the whole team works. They obviously respect each other, and I was very happy with the way it all worked. You never know how it will go with a new head coach and general manager who have been in the league for a while, and I thought their communication was excellent.

“I thought it had happened much more easily than I could ever have imagined.”

Gettleman and Judge seem to be philosophically aligned.

“I think it’s a fair statement,” said Mara. “I don’t think they agree 100% of the time, but I think they have a lot of respect for each other and talk about it, and that was pretty obvious during this whole process . “

When asked about his first impressions of the judge, Mara said, “He’s very careful. He does his homework. He has excellent relationships with other coaches in the country with whom he communicates. He sees the big picture and so far so good. “

Mara laughed when reminded that the judge had warned the editors to forget to think they could take over the world because they had no idea what it takes to be a pro.

“It almost sounds like something Tom Coughlin or Bill Parcells would have said, to be honest,” said Mara.

When asked if he was happy to have brought Gettleman back after placing him on the spot, Mara replied, “Absolutely.”

Gettleman took the heat for dropping a third-round pick this year for franchise tagged defensive forward Leonard Williams. Mara has no such complaint.

“Leonard Williams is better than any player we could have recruited in the third round this year, that’s what I will say,” said Mara. “And we hope at some point to get it signed.”

Gettleman hopes plans from Patrick Graham’s strongest defensive and coordinator will allay fears that the Giants may make a quick pass.

“You can always use more pass rushers,” said Mara. “I am comforted that our defensive staff and the head coach seem to love the guys we have.”

Linebacker Carter Coughlin, who promised to race, was drafted on lap seven. It’s never a bad thing to bring a Coughlin – no relation to Tom Coughlin – back into the building.

“It’s pretty ironic right now,” said Mara laughing.

The Giants did not draft a center, but Mara said he did not think it was a primary need.

“We have a few options out there, and I know the kid Lemieux we picked up from Oregon has a chance to be a center,” said Mara. “We hope [Jon] Halapio returns [from his Achilles injury] and we’ve always had Spencer Pulley. “

Gettleman and Judge used a judicious and profitable approach in free agency.

“I thought we had done a good job in free agency,” said Mara. “We should be a better team this year; we better be a better team this year. “

Mara has yet to meet Abby Judge, the head coach’s golden retriever who stayed at home while Judge worked on the draft from his apartment near MetLife Stadium.

“Everyone has their own style, what can I tell you?” Mara said and laughed. “Abby didn’t go to the project like [Bill] Belichick’s dog did it. “

Of course, no one knows when or if there will be an NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL, like all professional leagues, awaits advice from health professionals and authorities.

“It is a little early to forecast this,” said Mara. “Obviously, we all hope that we will have a season.”