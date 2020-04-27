Gettleman grading, choice of landmarks of the giants

Dave Gettleman has said that he will fix the offensive line “once and for all” before the 2020 NFL draft. Well, the general manager has certainly gotten some attacking linemen from the Giants that we should see for years to come .

But to what extent did Gettlema overall succeed in the project?

This is a question we answer to open the season finale of the “Blue Rush” podcast with me and the Post football columnist Steve Serby. How did we rate Gettleman? Has he recruited too many linebackers? We go into every choice he made, what was good and what was not. Overall, Gettleman completed a few major holes and also strengthened the special teams, which will make freshman head coach Joe Judge a happy man.

We then hear snippets from their second, third and fourth round picks Xavier McKinney, Matt Peart and Darnay Holmes after speaking to the media.

The Post Giants beat writer Paul Schwartz and join the team to explain how Gettleman did it, the impact McKinney will have immediately upon entry, what the roles of Peart and Holmes might be, and the undrafted receivers signed by the Giants. Schwartz also explains how much he liked seeing the teams practically grow out of his house, while assessing the relationship between the judge and Gettleman.

Serby and I are also talking about season 1 of the “Blue Rush” podcast and the fun we had in making the show. I must warmly thank Jimmy Failla for anchoring the show in the Super Bowl. A big thank you also to Serby and Paul Schwartz for bringing their point of view throughout the season. And finally, congratulations to all the guests we have received this season:

Carl Banks, Harry Carson, Ottis Anderson, Mark Bavaro, Jim Fassel, Linda Cohn, Sean Landeta, Phil McConkey, Brandon Jacobs, Vic Dibitetto, Lawrence Tynes, Jonathan Casillas, Chris Canty, Mathias Kiwanuka, Howard Cross, Steve DeOssie, Leonard Marshall , Charles Davis, Pepper Johnson, Dick Vermeil, Ernie Accorsi, Jerome Bettis.

