Expert advice on how to enter the coronavirus-impaired job market

With millions of people unemployment deposit due to the effects of the coronavirus epidemic, many are looking for jobs and wondering where they could find them. Essential services, remote jobs and fast concerts currently prevail in the millions employees on leave look for work, CBS New York Reports.

“Temporarily, you should be ready to take on a job below your level,” professional counselor Eileen Sharaga told the station.

Sharaga said that finding a job is more than ever about matching the skills you already have to the jobs available.

“The important thing is how to translate your area of ​​expertise so that it lends itself to a remote teleconferencing situation,” said Sharaga. “You have to review your LinkedIn profile because this LinkedIn profile has to be adapted to the world.”

LinkedIn helps simplify the job search by encouraging employers to use the hashtags #coronavirushiring and #nowhiring in job postings.

“No matter what pandemic we live in, there will always be jobs for vendors,” said Sharaga.

Sharaga said industries such as remote customer service, pharmacy work, and grocery and delivery services are hiring in large numbers. Areas such as telemedicine, technology and online education are also bringing new recruits on board. Luke Marklin is the CEO of the Bellhops moving company, and he also reported a stable hiring rate.

“Although the virus has had an impact, the industry continues to ramp up for the summer and many leases are expiring. So we have actively integrated Bellhops,” said Marklin.

Millions of people still waiting for checks as rising jobless claims create backlogs

Marklin said the company’s movers can choose their own hours, when and how they work, and then are assigned jobs based on these preferences.

“Workshops can make $ 20-30 an hour, including tips, and it can cost a lot of money in a short time,” said Marklin.

Jobs like this one and information on how to apply for unemployment can be found online at many state websites.