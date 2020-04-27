Drones used to slow the spread of COVID-19

Around the world, public health and safety officials use drones to monitor public spaces and enforce social distancing rules, to help slow the spread of coronavirus

Errol Barnett, CBS News national correspondent registered onlookers looking puzzled at the sight of a drone buzzing over a park in New York this month at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. But it was not the job of the New York police, but rather a frustrated drone enthusiast from Queens. Xavier Arthur was so angry with people who did not follow the directives to stay at home, that he offered what he described as a public service.

A speaker on his drone broadcast a message: “This is the anti-COVID-19 voluntary drones working group. Please maintain a social distance of at least six feet. Again, please maintain the social distance Please help stop the spread of this virus, reduce the number of deaths and save lives For your own safety and that of your family, please maintain a social distance.

“Thank you for your cooperation. We are all in the same boat,” said the voice.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said Arthur. “I was like, OK, I’m just going to make sure the message is loud and clear. Maybe someone will listen to me.”

Arthur’s efforts may not have been official, but his plan mimicked those of some public safety organizations in the United States.

“We don’t tell people to go out. We don’t apply as much as we can. We just make the announcement for public safety reasons,” said Sergeant Tim Ehrenkaufer from Daytona Beach, Florida.

Daytona Beach Police Department is one of 43 agencies in 21 states to receive donations from the drone manufacturer DJI, which donated 100 as part of its disaster relief program.

Ehrenkaufer has also tested, but not deployed, other technologies supported by drones, such as body temperature measurement. “It is equipped with a FLIR, the prospective infrared camera, which can detect thermal signatures,” he said.

Public health and safety groups – and even amateur amateurs – use drone technology to monitor public spaces and apply the rules of social distancing. CBS News



This technology was to be deployed in Connecticut, where the Westport police department planned to pilot a drone that monitored thermal signatures and tracked distances between people. He might even recognize if someone was coughing. But that was drawn from the residents’ privacy concerns.

And privacy advocates in the United States warn of the risk of abuse.

“You can add the ability to do facial recognition or read license plates, [or] thermal imaging cameras that can basically see through walls, “said lawyer Jeramie Scott Electronic Privacy Information Center.

Barnett asked, “Some people might say, ‘Look, these extreme measures are only used during this pandemic. Why should we worry? »»

“Then there should be no problem declaring this and providing certain protections, saying that this information is only used to address the public health problem and will not be used for any other purpose,” said Scott .

But Ehrenkaufer points out that his drones are limited to public spaces. “You still have the FAA and the local laws that guide us,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if I use a drone, a telescopic antenna or if I fly with a kite with a camera. I am not allowed to look in your backyard without a search warrant.”

Current FAA guidelines require that all drones be registered before they can fly. FAA regulations also restrict where and when they can fly.

But at present, there are no federal regulations restricting data collection – only “voluntary best practices”.