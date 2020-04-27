Dominic Thiem rejects Novak Djokovic’s coronavirus tennis fund

Dominic Thiem, world number three, rejected the idea that the best tennis players should step in to help lower-ranked competitors who are struggling financially due to the break in tournaments due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

World number one Novak Djokovic last week urged players to contribute to a fund set up by major sport governing bodies to help players affected by a shutdown that began in March and will continue at least until the mid-July.

But Austrian Thiem said he believed that certain sections of society needed more urgent help during the economic crisis caused by the pandemic than his competing colleagues.

“No tennis player fights to survive, even those who are much lower ranked. None of them will starve to death, “Thiem told the Austrian newspaper Krone on Sunday.

Thiem, 26, who has reached three finals in Grand Slam tournaments since 2018, losing each time, has criticized the attitude of some players on the lower level Futures circuit, which he says means they don’t did not deserve the awards of the best players in the sport.

“There are many, many players who do not put sport above all else and do not live professionally. I don’t really see why I should give these players money. I prefer to give money to people or organizations that really need it, “he added.

“None of us, the best players, gave us anything, we all had to fight to climb. I have no guarantee in any job that I will do well and make a lot of money. “