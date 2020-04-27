Doc Rivers’ advice to Rams on video conferencing: keep it short

In a quest for information on how to best manage the first virtual offseason program in NFL history, Rams coach Sean McVay has been helped by Clippers coach Doc Rivers.

The NBA has been on hiatus for more than six weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rams open their offseason schedule on Monday, but with the NFL facilities closed, McVay and his staff will communicate with players via online meetings. NBA teams have done the same.

McVay said Rivers and other NBA coaches say 12-20 minutes is the ideal length of online meetings with players. McVay’s goal is to make virtual group interactions “educational, entertaining and engaging”, with a mix of film and conversation.

“Always splicing in certain TV clips is a good way,” said McVay, he said, adding with a laugh, “as long as they say good things about the players in the commentary.”

The Rams start a 9-7 season and their first playoff absence in McVay’s three seasons as coach.

The offseason for McVay was a dramatic change before the coronavirus epidemic even shut down the team’s facilities and forced the NFL to do a virtual project.

McVay has hired three new coordinators and a new runner coach. In March, the Rams cut back midfielder Todd Gurley and veteran linebacker Clay Matthews, and let rusher Dante Fowler and Cory Littleton leave as free agents. A few weeks later, they swapped the Brandin Cooks receiver.

The Rams recruited nine players from eight position groups last week to help fill the gaps.

McVay and his team will now try to prepare the players for a season surrounded by uncertainty. The NFL will release the schedule by May 9, but the status of these games will change as the nation, individual states and the NFL navigate the pandemic.

The NFL and the players’ union have agreed this month on the parameters of the offseason program, which remains voluntary. Last week, the New Orleans Saints informed the players that they would not be running an off-season program.

But the Rams are launching a nine-week program that may include online courses and virtual workouts. No field training is allowed until – or if – all team facilities are allowed to reopen. The off-season programs must end on June 26.

“We have a plan, but I’m sure we will adjust and adapt accordingly based on feedback from players and some coaches,” said McVay.

Receiver Cooper Kupp said it would be impossible to replace the feeling of working together in person to refine the schedule, recognize the covers and refine the instant decisions.

“You cannot imitate that other than just being there and doing it,” he said.

But Kupp said a virtual offseason would also allow players to prepare physically and come back “fresh and strong” each time field activity resumes.

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers said there would be adjustments.

“We are all professionals and we have time to study,” he said. “You have a lot of free time if you are at home all the time, so I think we will be able to do that.”

McVay is looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m excited about it,” he said, “and hopefully we’ll keep it fun for these guys.