Disney + will premiere ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be available for streaming two months ahead of schedule.

The final episode of the original Star Wars series will begin airing on Disney +, the popular subscription platform, starting May 4, just in time for Star Wars Day. For the first time, fans will be able to stream the nine films from George Lucas’ Skywalker saga in one place.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, “Rise of Skywalker” was released in theaters in December, quickly exceeding $ 1 billion at the world box office. It has been the No. 1 home entertainment title in the United States in the past four weeks, according to figures from the Digital Entertainment Group.

On May 4, the eight-episode docuseries “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” and the finale of the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” are also scheduled.

Disney interrupted its release schedule several times during the COVID-19 lockdown, pushing the streaming release of its latest Pixar film, “Onward”, after the pandemic-interrupted release of this movie, as well as the release of “Frozen 2” on Disney +.

On June 12, the platform will launch its first direct blockbuster streaming with live science fiction “Artemis Fowl”.