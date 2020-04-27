Dimitri Diatchenko, star of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ and ‘Chernobyl Diaries’, dies at 52

April 27, 2020
Actor Dimitri Diatchenko, whose praise in Oren Peli’s “Chernobyl newspapers” has passed away. Diatchenko’s agent Roger Paul confirmed the news to Deadline. He was 52 years old.

The actor died suddenly on April 21 in Daytona Beach, FL. While the autopsy results are awaited, Diatchenko’s agent said the actor’s death appeared to be either a heart attack or linked to an electric shock at work the week before.

Originally from San Francisco, Diatchenko was a first generation American of Ukrainian, Greek and Swedish descent. He landed guest with recurring and recurring roles on “Son of anarchy,” “How I Met Your Mother”, “Bones”, “2 Broke Girls” and “Criminal Minds”.

Her first big-screen appearance was a small Navy SEAL role in Ridley Scott’s Demi Moore “G.I. Jeanne. “

Diatchenko had the gift of representing Russian characters and did it in the films “Get Smart”, “Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull” and “Chernobyl Diaries”.

Diatchenko’s voiceover work has been featured in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”, “Family Guy” and “The Wild Thornberries”.

The actor is survived by his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. Instead of flowers, family requests donations here.

