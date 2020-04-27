Denny Hamlin’s daughter accidentally ends father’s race

Like many of us these days, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin works from home. And this week, the arrangement did not work so well for the defending champion of the Daytona 500.

As the actual races were suspended due to the coronavirus epidemic, many pilots participated in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational series. Entered last weekend, Hamlin had succeeded in the new format, with a victory and two other top 10 in four races.

But Sunday on the virtual track of Talladega, Hamlin finished last.

In fairness to Hamlin, it was not his fault. Her eldest daughter, Taylor, was the culprit.

In all fairness to Taylor, she is only 7 years old. And she just wanted to play on go-karts.

In a Hamlin video posted on social media, Taylor can be seen approaching her father with his request. For some reason, she carries the remote control to the monitor that Dad used to participate in this week’s virtual race.

Busy with the action on the screen, Hamlin has no response to his daughter. But he suddenly shouts, “Hey, my screen went black!”

Taylor turns around, says “Uh-oh” and walks away.

Adorable – but maybe not so much for his father, who found himself disconnected from his server and saw his race come to a premature conclusion.

“I am angry. I am pissed off,” Hamlin said in a video posted on Twitter. “But these are just kids.”

It was not Hamlin’s first virtual race incident involving his daughter. Last month, she brought her father coke while driving at the first iRacing event on a Homestead-Miami Speedway mock track. The drink ended up being a little too bubbly.

But Hamlin recovered well that day and won the event. He was not so lucky this week.

“My daughter arrived with a remote control and basically ended our day. It’s something you don’t hear every day, friends, “said Hamlin, doing his best to laugh at it. “I’m joking.”