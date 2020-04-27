Backlash Grows as Pandemic Relief Stumbles

Large hospital chains that see older patients have so far received the most federal funding; Leaders of the for-profit conglomerate HCA Health Care told investors this week that they had received $ 700 million.

Health officials have defended their decision to use a Medicare total revenue formula as a quick way to get money out, but individual hospitals still don’t understand exactly how the administration calculated their checks . HHS has changed its formula for the next batch of money, which also includes billions for rural areas and hotspots.

“We are all completely confused trying to understand what this formula is and how it will work,” said a health care consultant. “They could send checks today, and we really don’t know how they do it.”

The mystery also covers a pot of money that is supposed to cover coronavirus treatment for uninsured people – a policy that the White House has presented as an effective and targeted alternative to offering a special registration to Obamacare. The HHS has banned any hospital that invests in this fund from also charging patients, but has not specified how much money is available, and officials have also not told uninsured people how to seek recourse. ‘they saw medical bills.

Ivy League getting shredded

The cultural war over the CARES law was in full swing last week over the prospect that some of the wealthiest universities in the country could receive federal funding. The backlash, mostly from Republicans and the Trump administration, quickly ran into elite schools with large endowments that were initially in line to get a slice of aid.

Shortly after, Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Stanford and the University of Pennsylvania each declared that they would lose millions of dollars that the law would allocate to their campuses. Their decisions came after a torrent of criticism of Trump’s funding, some GOP senators, Fox News and education secretary Betsy DeVos, who urged all wealthy universities to forgo the stimulus money that his agency is distributing to colleges.

Meanwhile, colleges and universities are still waiting to receive most of the roughly $ 14 billion in funding allocated to campuses and student aid under the law, almost a month after it was signed. Just last week, the Department of Education began to act more quickly to distribute the money.

College leaders and some Democrats were once again exasperated by a new condition that DeVos imposed on aid blocking money for DACA recipients and international students.

IRS under pressure

The IRS hastily pushed many stimulus payments, but there have always been a lot of connections.

Some checks have been deposited into the accounts of deceased Americans, while others say they have not received payments or have received the wrong amounts. Many complain that the IRS website is difficult to use.