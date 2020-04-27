Americans may suffer from ‘quarantine fatigue’, study finds

Some Americans may suffer from “quarantine fatigue” and leave the house to go out more frequently, according to a new report.

A study by the Maryland Transportation Institute at the University of Maryland has shown a subtle shift towards people making more outdoor trips – those who are expected to increase with some states starting to reopen, according to The Washington Post.

The study tracks more than 100 million people a month using “privacy protected data from mobile devices”.

The study noted an increase or maintenance in the percentage of home stays for six weeks – until April 17, when the number of those who stayed at home increased from 33% to 31%, the report says. .

While this is a small change, it is statistically significant because the sample size is so large, said lead researcher Lei Zhang at the Washington Post.

“We saw something we hoped would not happen, but it is there,” Zhang told the newspaper. “It looks like collectively we’re getting a little tired. It seems like people are relaxing on their own to travel more.”

Dr. Wilbur Chen, associate professor at the university’s medical school, told the newspaper that it was too early to know if the results were the start of an ongoing trend or just a week-long blip .

Researchers will also not know for weeks whether the change has an impact on the spread of the contagion, he said.

“If people are on the move, there is more risk of transmission, and when there is transmission, you have more cases of hospitalizations and deaths,” Chen told the newspaper.