Woman declared dead from coronavirus living in mixed hospitals

An Ecuadorian woman woke up from a coma and asked doctors to call her sister – almost a month after doctors told her family that she was dead, reports said on Saturday.

But now the family is puzzled about the ashes given to them.

Alba Maruri, 74, was admitted to hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador, last month with high fever and respiratory problems, according to local newspaper El Comercio.

Doctors told Maruri’s family that she died on March 27 – and showed them a corpse at the hospital morgue so they could identify it, the BBC reported.

But for fear of spreading COVID-19, officials kept the family away from the body – but too far, as it turned out.

Jaime Morla, her nephew, thought that the woman’s body was that of her aunt, AFP reported.

“I was afraid to see his face. I was three feet away. She had the same hair, the same skin tone, “he said at the point of sale.

The woman’s body was cremated, at the expense of the Maruri family.

But the current Maruri woke up from a coma on Thursday – leaving officials to blame the confusion over the massive epidemic in the South American country.

Guayaquil is the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in Ecuador – which has been affected with more than 22,000 cases and around 600 reported deaths.