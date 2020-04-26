Why driving for a living is more difficult than ever – thanks to Uber

Dear John: As you know, driving for a living has always been difficult. But now it’s more difficult than ever.

I had a small service, but as Uber arrived, I started driving more and more for it until I did it full time.

I’ve been driving with Uber for almost seven years – more than 13,000 trips.

On March 19, I started feeling chest pain and feeling very tired for no reason. I called my doctor, who quickly got me tested for COVID-19. It’s positive income. I’m 64, so I didn’t know what to expect. I was lucky. I got rid of the virus, then I realized there was no work.

When my doctor gave me the note to isolate until the test results came back, I contacted Uber. He had made a great demonstration of how he was going to support his pilots.

I followed company procedures and submitted documents to receive 14 days of financial assistance. I hadn’t been working for three weeks, so I was really optimistic and thankful to have this plan to help drivers.

I have submitted the documents more than five times and have spoken with Uber support staff several times. I did not even receive a response to my request for financial assistance because of my COVID-19 infection.

I am now driving for Instacart to deliver groceries to make ends meet.

The way Uber set up his plan, there was supposed to be a two week earnings payment based on your average earnings in the previous six months. My average was around $ 1,750 a week. It would be, if she kept her promise, $ 3,500 in sickness benefits based on my earnings.

I don’t have the luxury of sitting around waiting for Uber to keep its promise. I fight. With my youngest son in his first year of college and all the other expenses, it is very difficult. If you could help me, it would help us until things started to move again. I hope to have some news soon. C.F.

Dear C.F .: As you know, I contacted Uber on your behalf and your benefits were granted in less than a day. You should receive the money shortly.

An Uber spokesperson said, “The process for this driver clearly took too long, but we have now reviewed and approved the claim and have apologized. While we have already provided millions of dollars in COVID-19 related sick leave for drivers, we know the process needs to improve, which is why we are actively working to improve support.

“Like many organizations and governments, we have received many more requests for assistance than we normally do, and we are now informing anyone who applies that our goal is to process their request within 7 working days,” he said. -he adds.

Glad I could speed it up. I hope you feel better.