An accident in Friday morning training is the alleged cause of death of a 12th horse in Santa Anita since the start of the racing season on December 26.

The last Renegade, a 2 year old foal, was absent for morning training when he knocked down his rider. The horse was running freely and his saddle slid backwards and he bent, which kept him from getting tangled in his reins, according to the track.

During this time, he made contact with the interior safety rail. The foal was caught by an outrider and brought back to a barn. While being examined by a veterinarian, he died of an unknown injury. As is the norm, a necropsy will be performed.

Even though the track is closed for racing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Anita is open for morning training and practice. Since March 22, the last day of track racing, there have been 3,258 timed trainings and tens of thousands of training sessions, where horses go on the track and gallop or jog.

Last Renegade, trained by Peter Eurton, was the third horse to die since the closure. One of the deaths was believed to be a cardiac event and the other was a catastrophic failure. Of the 12 deaths this racing season, nine were believed to be malfunctions, two were associated with heart problems, and the accident on Friday occurred.

Last year, at this point, Santa Anita killed 23 people. The equine population is estimated to be around 1,700, down from last year.

Due to the closure of Santa Anita, some owners and trainers have sent horses out of state to run. The crowd-free race takes place in Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

The only race in California is at Los Alamitos, Orange County. The track is mainly used for quarter-horses at night, although the track leads sprint races up to 1,000 meters with quarter-horses and thoroughbreds competing. Some lower level thoroughbreds that would normally run in Santa Anita run in Los Alamitos.

Santa Anita is working with the Los Angeles County Public Health Department to reopen for live racing.