This sports day: Spectacular Bid continues to roll in 1979

Spectacular Bid launches in a straight line after beating the Bluegrass Stakes’ last goal to date in 1979, and the Kentucky Derby favorite wins a seven-length victory over three rivals on the Keeneland circuit in Lexington, in Kentucky.

This is the 10th consecutive victory for the dark gray colt ridden by jockey Ronnie Frankel in the 1 1/8 mile race. The duration of the spectacular offer is almost three seconds compared to the brand set by the round table.

“He’s getting smart, too smart,” said trainer Bud Delp about the horse, who won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes in 1979. “When he took the lead, he relaxed. boiling today. “

In baseball games postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers would have wrapped up a six-game trip on Sunday with a one-day game in Pittsburgh against the Pirates. The Angels have had to face the Chicago White Sox in their last four games at Angel Stadium.

Here is an overview of memorable games and exceptional sports performances on April 26:

1905 – Central fielder Jack McCarthy of the Chicago Cubs eliminates three runners at home, each second in a double game, setting a major league record. The Cubs defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1.

1950 – Miami ends the longest winning streak in college tennis by beating William & Mary 8-1. William & Mary, undefeated in five years, had won 82 consecutive games.

1964 – The Boston Celtics claimed their sixth straight title with a 105-99 victory over the San Francisco Warriors in the fifth game of the NBA Finals. Wilt Chamberlain outclasses Bill Russell with 30 points and 27 boards, but Boston has six players with a double-digit score, with 19 points from Tom Heinsohn in the lead.

1995 – The Colorado Rockies beat the New York Mets 11-9 in 14 innings, tying the National League record for innings played in their first season. Dante Bichette hits a three-point home run in the 14th as the Rockies launch their new baseball stadium, Coors Field.

2002 – The Dodgers’ Odalis Perez faces a minimum of 27 hitters in his first career shutout. Perez, 23, is perfect for six innings in a 10-0 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The left-hander loses a no-hitter in the seventh when Corey Patterson beats an inside field single.

2005 – Alex Rodriguez hit three home runs and led in a 10-point career record with starter Bartolo Colon to lead the New York Yankees against the Angels 12-4. Rodriguez’s circuits arrive in the first, third and fourth rounds, No. 3 with the bases loaded. It was one of the few mediocre outings for Colon, who would win the Cy Young Award this season.

2008 – Michigan offensive tackle Jake Long is selected by the Miami Dolphins as the top pick in the NFL draft. The St. Louis Rams use the second choice to bring Chris Long of Virginia, the son of the Hall of Famer and former defender of the Raiders Howie Long. Quarterback Matt Ryan of Boston College is selected third by the Atlanta Falcons.

2009 – Frenchman Frederick Bousquet sets a world record in the 50m freestyle, the first swimmer to cross the 21 second barrier. His score of 20.94 comes to the French championships in Montpellier. Bousquet beat the Australian brand Eamon Sullivan by 21.28, established in 2008.

2012 – Unsurprisingly, quarterback Andrew Luck of Stanford was chosen to lead the NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He is followed by the quarterback of Baylor Robert Griffin III, who is taken by the Washington Redskins. The Redskins advanced through the draft to get Griffin, who had beaten the odds for the Heisman Trophy, by exchanging high draft picks with the St. Louis Rams.

2012 – The Charlotte Bobcats end the season with the worst winning percentage in NBA history. The Bobcats’ 23rd consecutive loss, 104-84 to New York, leaves them at 0.106 (7-59) during the shortened season. The previous record was held by the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers, who had finished 9-73 (.110) in a full season.

2014 – Wladimir Klitschko, 38, plays with Alex Leapai and knocks him out with a left hook in the fifth round to keep his four heavy belts in Oberhausen, Germany.

SOURCES: The Times, Associated Press