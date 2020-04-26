These WA spa workers are doing more on unemployment than on work

Apparently it is better to be unemployed.

Workers at two Washington state spas were angry when they realized they could make more money from unemployment than their paychecks.

The shocked spa owner, Jamie Black-Lewis, thought that her staff would be delighted when she told them that she had received more than $ 200,000 through the federal Paycheque Protection (P3) program for pay, only to find out that their workers preferred to be unemployed because they had more money, CNBC reported.

Unemployment benefits have been boosted by the $ 2 trillion CARES law, which partially tightens unemployment controls and provides assistance for a longer period.

Black-Lewis received a loan of $ 177,000 and $ 43,800 for its two spas – Oasis Medspa & Salon, in Woodinville, and Amai Day Spa, in Bothell – which were to be used for payroll and other professional expenses.

She had to stop paying herself and 34 other employees in mid-March when non-essential state businesses closed due to COVID-19.

When she held a video conference to announce the good news of the loans, she had an unexpected reaction.

“It was a storm of hatred against the situation,” said Black-Lewis.

The animosity stems from an unintended consequence of the $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue program adopted last month – low-wage workers have the opportunity to get out of unemployment. In Washington State, the breakeven point is around $ 30 an hour, or about $ 62,000.

The wages in spas vary from the minimum wage ($ 13.50 per hour) to $ 60 per hour. Many work 24 to 32 hours a week.