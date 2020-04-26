The State Department said that coronavirus samples from China were “essential” for developing a vaccine; Experts say this is not the case

As the coronavirus Continuing to devastate the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stepped up rhetorical pressure on China this week, accusing the country of opposing international efforts to develop a vaccine and treatments.

The pressure campaign comes as the United States and China wage an information war on the origins and blame for COVID-19, and rush to develop a vaccine. But some medical experts interviewed by CBS News question some of the administration’s claims as to whether China’s lack of transparency is actually preventing the world from developing a vaccine. In a series of interviews, Pompeo hid a list of charges against Beijing, including that he had deliberately destroyed early samples of the virus rather than sharing them with the world.

“He hid the danger of the disease. He did not report any sustained human-to-human transmission for a month before it was in all of the provinces of China,” he told state department reporters on Wednesday. . “He censored those who tried to warn the world, ordered the testing of new samples to be stopped, and destroyed existing samples.”

“We need our scientists, our academics, our epidemiologists all to have access to the data, to a sample of the virus,” Pompeo told Christian Broadcasting Network on Friday. “These are all things that matter so that we can solve this problem, get our country back to work and save lives.”

Chinese researchers in Shanghai first shared the genetic sequence of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, National Biotechnology Information Center website January 5. According to the US State Department, China shared with WHO a genetic sequence taken from a January 4 patient infected with the virus, which was published on January 12 by the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID).

A senior State Department official told CBS News that disclosure was not enough. “Getting live virus samples is essential to understanding how the virus has evolved and how to develop effective and safe therapies and vaccines.”

The official also said that producing a vaccine only using a genetic sequence “introduces the risk of mutations and the possibility that the reproduced virus (from which to develop a vaccine) does not reflect the virus circulating in the population”.

But medical experts tell CBS News that they are skeptical of the need for early viral samples at this stage to develop a vaccine and treatments. “The fact that there is no real vial of replicating virus is not a problem, as long as you have this sequence of what was in this tube,” said Dr. Andy Pekosz of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

He explained that there was no problem in following the evolution of the virus. “There are now hundreds and hundreds of early-stage virus sequences from China that have been made available.”

Doctors around the world have since been online sharing of mutated coronavirus sequences.

“Based on what I have seen in the databases, there is a very good amount of data that helps us to advance not only the work on vaccines, but also to understand how the virus spreads. ‘one country to another. ”

“If we had more data in early January, it would have been helpful and could have made a difference,” said Dr. David Agus, medical associate at CBS News. “But now it doesn’t make a difference anymore.”

“Is that a way of saying” China is bad because they don’t give us the virus sample “? Of course,” said Agus of the domestic political benefits of such public speech. “But scientifically, I can’t think of a reason, because we have so much data on the virus from then until now shared by so many countries.”

Epidemiologist Dr. Jonna Mazet of the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine had a similar assessment. “I don’t think it’s essential that the first samples – if they exist – be shared at this stage, as there are many viruses in almost every country from which to sample vaccines and therapeutic development,” said she said.

She recognized that early virus samples would help clarify the timing and location of the first cases of infection, environmental contamination by the virus, the original animal host and the virus spreading to the virus. man. But she added, “It’s probably not that important at this point.”

The timing of China’s release of the virus, particularly its spread from person to person, is a key issue in the ongoing dispute over US funding for the World Health Organization. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, said that if China had been more transparent with what it knew about the virus earlier in the epidemic, it could have made a difference in diagnostic testing capabilities.

“China has not shared the virus strains and the WHO. Should have done it,” he said on Face the Nation on April 12. “If they had shared them very early, we could have developed a diagnostic test earlier, validated earlier.”

Another point of contention with China was whether the source of the first strain of the virus was really a wet market in Wuhan, natural animal-to-human transmission, or the result of a laboratory accident. .

Mazet collaborated for a decade with Wuhan-based Chinese virologist Dr Shi Zhengli on the USAID-funded project “PREDICT” project, an epidemiological research program that developed a pandemic early warning system for infectious diseases, including coronaviruses. Shi has conducted extensive research on bat coronaviruses, including discover the nearest known strain to the virus behind the DAS. The program was terminated by the Trump administration in September 2019. Chinese doctors reported the first cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, in December.

Mazet said that Shi – nicknamed “bat woman” by his colleagues – has since been accused of accidentally spreading the virus from his laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Shi said Scientific American in March that she had checked and was relieved to confirm that the COVID-19 coronavirus was not part of her collection. CBS News’ efforts to contact Shi were unsuccessful.

In Mazet’s view, China’s failures were not laboratory security, but a “slow response to early warning signs and did not speed up all health systems, including testing, right away “.

The Trump administration is not alone in criticizing China’s initial reaction. Australia calls for an international investigation into the origins of the virus in China and its management by the World Health Organization. In January, WHO praised China’s transparency in the fight against the virus and reiterated Chinese claims that there was no human-to-human transmission.

In mid-February, WHO said 25 of its investigators had been allowed to enter China to study the virus. This team was shown samples of the lungs and other tissue from a 50-year-old Chinese woman who was infected with the virus. according to the WHO report.

CBS News asked U.S. Health and Human Services if this would have been an opportunity to sample the virus. Dr. Cliff Lane, one of only two Americans on this WHO visit, said in a statement: “I am not aware that samples are being shared during the WHO visit.” He further described the WHO report as describing an autopsy and not “an exchange of materials”.

An HHS spokesperson also confirmed that the United States has not received any virus samples since the WHO visit in February.

The Chinese Ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, said in a interview this week“We have shared everything we have learned with WHO and medical communities in other countries, including the United States.” He also said that there was ongoing communication between the US CDC and the Chinese CDC.

Pompeo’s statement on Wednesday that China had destroyed samples was the first time that a senior US official laid the charge on file. Unaudited reports have been circulating online for weeks.

Mazet told CBS News that she was unaware of what had happened to the first samples of viruses taken from patients in China. In any case, she said, clinical virus samples from infected bodies are not easy to keep and therefore are not ideal for developing a vaccine.

She added that the interest of infectious disease scientists collecting dangerous viruses in the field is to better prepare for a crisis like this. “In research, we take care to take additional samples and keep them so that they will be useful later, but this rarely occurs in a clinical context, especially at the start of an epidemic of unknown origin. C is something else that can be fixed with pre-planning for Disease-X. ”

In the meantime, this ongoing dispute over what the Chinese Communist Party or any government should share about an epidemic will continue as countries around the world continue to free themselves from the impact of this mysterious deadly virus.