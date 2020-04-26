Residents of Ritzy Fisher Island Vote Not to Accept $ 2 Million Coronavirus Loan

The chic community of Fisher Island in Florida voted unanimously Friday not to accept a $ 2 million federal loan for small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, a resident told the Post.

Entrepreneur Matt Barnes said he was surprised that the board of directors of the Fisher Island Community Association – made up of people appointed by the developer as well as board members who are residents of the elite community – voted as he did.

There are more board members appointed by the developer than resident board members – and the two factions are currently in a court battle against a Miami-Dade court, Barnes told the Post.

“So it was wonderful to see that the directors appointed by the developer agreed with the directors appointed by the residents. It’s quite a feat to bring them all together, ”said Barnes.

“[Board members] George Pearlman, Tom Lauria and Jeff Horowitz have done a great job of explaining to the developer-appointed members of the board why not accepting the loan, “said Barnes.

Residents who were not on the board could telephone to voice concerns before the vote, he said.

“There were probably more participants in this call than there would usually be for a face-to-face meeting. There was a spinning petition and everything.

“The call went a little faster than I thought and a lot of the residents didn’t have much to say because they had already contributed. They got what they wanted so there was no outcry, ”he said.

The entrepreneur, who owns his own businesses, said he had expressed his own concerns before the vote.

“Many small businesses across the country are in need of funding at this time. Fisher Island is a very wealthy community and if we refuse to take the money, it will help a lot of small businesses get the funding they need faster. It’s important right now because our country is going through a difficult time. “